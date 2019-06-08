Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

Nerdy sandals and neon are up, election posters and manual cars are down

Teva sandals

Teva sandals

 

WHAT’S HOT

Docs Ireland

Excellent film festival line-up in Belfast, June 12th-16th

Ramona

Fruity wine spritzer in a can

Three Twenty

Liquid nitrogen-made ice-cream is definitely in fad territory, but we’ll give this Drury Street, Dublin 2, spot a shot 

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series on the Central Park Five

The Universal

Gem of a Galway restaurant 

Teva

Nerdy sandal turned fashion-forward shoe

Neon

Hanging on in there as the summer’s best colour bet

WHAT’S NOT

Posters

Okay, now you can complain about them. Leftover election posters are litter

Just Eat

Making staff in Ireland redundant to move customer care to the UK

Chunky-shoe-itis

The thicker and heavier the sole, the more strain it puts on your shins

Rosé snobs

It’s one of the finest summer drinks, and you know it

Gym wear as day wear

Athleisure’s moment is nearing its end

Phoenix Park proposals

Development should not just be tourist-focused 

Manual transmission

According to DoneDeal, 30 per cent of all new cars bought in Ireland this year were automatics

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.