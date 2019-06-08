Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
Nerdy sandals and neon are up, election posters and manual cars are down
Teva sandals
WHAT’S HOT
Docs Ireland
Excellent film festival line-up in Belfast, June 12th-16th
Ramona
Fruity wine spritzer in a can
Three Twenty
Liquid nitrogen-made ice-cream is definitely in fad territory, but we’ll give this Drury Street, Dublin 2, spot a shot
When They See Us
Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series on the Central Park Five
The Universal
Gem of a Galway restaurant
Teva
Nerdy sandal turned fashion-forward shoe
Neon
Hanging on in there as the summer’s best colour bet
WHAT’S NOT
Posters
Okay, now you can complain about them. Leftover election posters are litter
Just Eat
Making staff in Ireland redundant to move customer care to the UK
Chunky-shoe-itis
The thicker and heavier the sole, the more strain it puts on your shins
Rosé snobs
It’s one of the finest summer drinks, and you know it
Gym wear as day wear
Athleisure’s moment is nearing its end
Phoenix Park proposals
Development should not just be tourist-focused
Manual transmission
According to DoneDeal, 30 per cent of all new cars bought in Ireland this year were automatics