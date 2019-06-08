Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

WHAT’S HOT

Docs Ireland

Excellent film festival line-up in Belfast, June 12th-16th

Ramona

Fruity wine spritzer in a can

Three Twenty

Liquid nitrogen-made ice-cream is definitely in fad territory, but we’ll give this Drury Street, Dublin 2, spot a shot

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series on the Central Park Five

The Universal

Gem of a Galway restaurant

Teva

Nerdy sandal turned fashion-forward shoe

Neon

Hanging on in there as the summer’s best colour bet

WHAT’S NOT

Posters

Okay, now you can complain about them. Leftover election posters are litter

Just Eat

Making staff in Ireland redundant to move customer care to the UK

Chunky-shoe-itis

The thicker and heavier the sole, the more strain it puts on your shins

Rosé snobs

It’s one of the finest summer drinks, and you know it

Gym wear as day wear

Athleisure’s moment is nearing its end

Phoenix Park proposals

Development should not just be tourist-focused

Manual transmission

According to DoneDeal, 30 per cent of all new cars bought in Ireland this year were automatics