Share your story: How is lockdown affecting your love life?

More loved up than ever in your cocoon? Or trying to meet someone new? We want to hear from readers

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Do you think this period will have a lasting impact on your relationship into the future?

Whether you’re together only a few months or 50 years, have just met someone new online or are trying to maintain a secret affair, The Irish Times would like to hear how your love life is surviving the pandemic.

If you are looking to meet someone new, are you still dating online? Is your relationship feeling the strain? Or are you more loved up than ever in your cocoon? What new things have you learned about your partner? Has the crisis forced you to move in together, or stay apart? Do you think this period will have a lasting impact on your relationship into the future?

You can share your story using this form. If you wish to remain anonymous, please indicate this with your submission. You can attach a photograph if you wish.

How is your love life surviving Covid-19?

A selection of responses may be published on irishtimes.com and/or in print.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app, click here.

Thank you.

