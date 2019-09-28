Parsnip soup

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 4 parsnips, peeled and chopped

3 sticks of celery, chopped

2 white onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic

2 tsp white miso paste

2 tsp white pepper, ground

300mls water

2 vegetable stock cubes

100ml cream

Vegetable oil

Optional garnish: fried ribbons of parsnip, dill sprigs, turmeric yoghurt

Method

1. Add two tablespoons of vegetable oil to a medium pan. Add your onion, celery and garlic. Add a pinch of salt and sweat the vegetables for five minutes, till soft.

2. Add the parsnips. Sweat for a further five minutes. Add the water and vegetable stock and simmer the soup for 10-20 minutes until the parsnips have become tender.

3. Add the cream, white pepper and white miso. Using a hand blender or a food processor blend the soup until it is smooth.

4. Season to taste and serve with your favourite bread or salad. If you want to be fancy, you can garnish the soup with fried parsnip ribbons, fresh dill springs and some turmeric yoghurt, as I have done here.