Crab claws with orange, pomegranate and rosemary butter

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 125 g butter

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 sprig of rosemary, finely chopped

400g cooked crab claws

4 spring onions, finely chopped

The seeds and juice from 1 ripe pomegranate

Salt and pepper



Method

1. Melt the butter and add the garlic, zest and juice of the orange and rosemary.

2. Add the crab claws and spring onions,

3. Warm everything through in the butter and season.

4. Scatter the pomegranate seeds and juice on top and serve with crusty bread.