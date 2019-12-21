Crab claws with orange, pomegranate and rosemary butter
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 125 g butter
- 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
- Zest and juice of 1 orange
- 1 sprig of rosemary, finely chopped
- 400g cooked crab claws
- 4 spring onions, finely chopped
- The seeds and juice from 1 ripe pomegranate
- Salt and pepper
Method
1. Melt the butter and add the garlic, zest and juice of the orange and rosemary.
2. Add the crab claws and spring onions,
3. Warm everything through in the butter and season.
4. Scatter the pomegranate seeds and juice on top and serve with crusty bread.