John Wilson: Outrageously good-value wine at €11.95

This week two wines from O’Briens. Both are on promotion at the moment and are well worth seeking out when shopping this weekend.

Delheim Chenin Blanc 2019, Stellenbosch, South Africa, €11.95 (down from €13.95)

The Sperling family at Delheim produce a series of well-made wines at very fair prices. Fresh and full of fruit, with a touch of spice, this wine is outrageously good value at €11.95. Sip it before dinner or drink it alongside grilled and barbecued fish, creamy pasta dishes or spicy chicken kebabs.

JP Ramos Reserva 2019, Alentejo, Portugal, €10 (down from €15.45)

João Portugal Ramos is one of the star winemakers of Portugal. Having consulted with other wineries for many years, he set up his own business and now produces wine in four regions of the country, helped by two of his five children. This wine is rich, smooth and full-bodied, with soft ripe dark fruits. At €10, it is great value. Try it with grilled striploin, a garlicky herby roast of lamb, or spicy refried beans.