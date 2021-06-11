John Wilson: Dunnes’ new MasterChef wines are a cut above most branded bottles

Wines for the Weekend: I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality of this Spanish trio

Wines for the weekend: Masterchef Rueda Verdejo, Ribera del Duero Tempranillo Roble and Rioja Crianza

Wines for the weekend: Masterchef Rueda Verdejo, Ribera del Duero Tempranillo Roble and Rioja Crianza

 

Fans of the BBC’s MasterChef series might be interested in three Spanish wines stocked by Dunnes Stores. Adorned with the cookery show’s logo, these were selected by Javier Gila, a Spanish sommelier, to represent the brand. There are other wines, too, including a sparkling wine, but for the moment Dunnes is trialling the trio below. The Rueda and Rioja will be available in all stores, the Tempranillo in 50 outlets. Many branded or endorsed wines can be disappointing and overpriced, but I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of these three. All are on special offer until July 12th.

Masterchef Rueda Verdejo 2019, €11 (down from €12)
Fresh and forward, full of citrus and rounded pear fruits. A very attractive summery wine to drink solo, with mixed salads or with lighter seafood dishes.

MasterChef Ribera del Duero Tempranillo Roble 2018, €12 (down from €14.50)
Lightly oaked, but the purity of the fresh dark fruits shines through, with an attractive warmth from the 14 per cent alcohol. Try this with roast pork or lamb.

MasterChef Rioja Crianza 2018, €12 (down from €14.50)
Medium-bodied, smooth and rounded, with light vanilla oak balanced nicely by spicy ripe dark cherry and blackcurrant fruits. This would go nicely with a rack of lamb, or beans with red peppers and herbs.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.