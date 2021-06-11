John Wilson: Dunnes’ new MasterChef wines are a cut above most branded bottles

Fans of the BBC’s MasterChef series might be interested in three Spanish wines stocked by Dunnes Stores. Adorned with the cookery show’s logo, these were selected by Javier Gila, a Spanish sommelier, to represent the brand. There are other wines, too, including a sparkling wine, but for the moment Dunnes is trialling the trio below. The Rueda and Rioja will be available in all stores, the Tempranillo in 50 outlets. Many branded or endorsed wines can be disappointing and overpriced, but I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of these three. All are on special offer until July 12th.

Masterchef Rueda Verdejo 2019, €11 (down from €12)

Fresh and forward, full of citrus and rounded pear fruits. A very attractive summery wine to drink solo, with mixed salads or with lighter seafood dishes.

MasterChef Ribera del Duero Tempranillo Roble 2018, €12 (down from €14.50)

Lightly oaked, but the purity of the fresh dark fruits shines through, with an attractive warmth from the 14 per cent alcohol. Try this with roast pork or lamb.

MasterChef Rioja Crianza 2018, €12 (down from €14.50)

Medium-bodied, smooth and rounded, with light vanilla oak balanced nicely by spicy ripe dark cherry and blackcurrant fruits. This would go nicely with a rack of lamb, or beans with red peppers and herbs.