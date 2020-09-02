Blacks know their market and after making beer, gin and rum, whiskey is next

Cork brand started out with some good IPAs but whiskey is driving distillery development

Sam and Maud Black of Blacks micro-brewery and distillery in Kinsale.

Sam and Maud Black of Blacks micro-brewery and distillery in Kinsale.

 

Blacks started out life as a micro-brewery in Kinsale, Co Cork, producing a range of beers including a good IPA, one of the first session IPAs, simply called The Session, and the unusual, very tasty Black IPA. There is also a gluten-free lager in the range.

In 2015, they began distilling spirits and may be the only co-located brewery and distillery in the country. More recently they have collaborated with Ballymaloe House to produce Ballymaloe Garden Gin with herbs and botanicals from the walled garden, as well as releasing Blacks Spiced Irish Rum, the first and only 100 per cent Irish-made rum.

Sam Black and his partner Maud.
The new whiskey release from Blacks will be available in 2025.

When I spoke to Sam Black, he and his partner Maud were just about to open their new brewery. “It is the first upgrade since we started and will more than double our capacity. The primary driver is actually the whiskey. We won’t release anything for five years, in 2025.

“We started out making gin and rum – we like rum, we love drinking it and making it; you age it in barrels like whiskey so you can do lots of different things with the oak. As far as I know there was no other rum made from start to finish in Ireland. We have built a good export market and have just won a gold medal in the 2020 World Rum Awards.”

They aged the rum for four years in ex-Irish whiskey barrels, giving it a unique twist, and now they are ageing their new Irish whiskey in the same ex-rum barrels.

“The big thing at the moment is our founders’ club. We are talking to investors interested in buying and laying down a cask of whiskey,” Black says. There are all sorts of cask available, including more exotic choices such as ex-maple syrup, jackfruit or tequila. See blacksbrewery.com/founder.html for details.

As well as five core beers, Black’s release a new once-off beer every three weeks. “It’s challenging but it’s fun. When you are brewing Kinsale Pale Ale four days a week, it is nice to have something else to try out – a new yeast, a new hop, and it keeps consumers interested. If it works really really well we might incorporate it in our core range.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.