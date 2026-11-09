Charity making ‘significant’ positive change to marginalised young people’s lives

From left: reearcher Dr Rob Worrall, Candle Community Trust director Dervella McNee and Outreach Mentor Project Worker Michael Ruddy at the launch of the report on the charity's work on November 4th. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A pioneering charity in west Dublin working with some of the most marginalised young people is making “significant ... positive change” in their lives, including addressing challenging and sometimes criminal behaviour, through its trauma-informed approach.

A report on the Candle Community Trust in Ballyfermot says the centre, which provides education, training, therapies and wraparound supports to up to 60 young people daily, “works really well” by prioritising “relational and emotional safety”.

The approach recognises “the impact that [childhood] adversity and trauma can have on [a young person’s] behaviour, relationships, participation and learning,” says the report author, independent consultant Dr Rob Worrall.

His report, drawing on observation, interviews with staff, parents, participants and stakeholders, and practise-literature review, was funded by Tusla and the Irish Probation Service – two of Candle’s main funders.

Speaking at the report’s publication Candle director Dervella McNee said: “We recognise the challenging behaviours presented in the young people we work with [and that] these are often due to their experiences of childhood adversity and trauma and living in impoverished communities with intergenerational disadvantage.”

The trauma recovery model at Candle was “full of belief that with the right interventions and staying with the young person on their journey, transformational change will occur”.

Candle works with people aged between 10 and 25 years, most referred by Tusla or the probation service.

No current or past participants attended the publication event though a number are quoted in the report.

Michael Ruddy said for many young people he works with 'life experiences have wired their brains ... to not trust'. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

One said: “I have changed as a person. I used to get into fights and push people away. When I came here it was hard to push people away because everyone was around me and supporting me”

Another is quoted: “They [staff] just understand how to meet you where you’re at ... You’re coming in with your guard up but then that slowly comes down. You realise you’re safe.”

Dr Worrall, said progress for Candle participants was not always linear, and could mean different things.

“Early success may just mean feeling safe, feeling: ‘This is a home for me. I can come back here. I am not judged. Feeling, ‘Wow, they are actually listening to me’.”

Michael Ruddy, outreach mentor worker, said there was “absolutely 100 per cent hope” for any young person caught up in the juvenile justice system.

Life for young people in Ireland was “not a level playing field” he said.

Showing photos of typical scenarios for most babies and children, including intense loving eye-contact between a mother and infant, family meals, being read bedtime stories, comforted after scrapping their knee, taught to ride a bike, he said: “If these are really sparse, or non-existent in a child’s life, missing out on these hugely compromises their development.”

For many young people he works with, “life experiences have wired their brains ... to not trust, to have a protective wall up, to fight their corner.”

Absence of secure attachment in childhood typically leads to emotional dysregulation, hyper-vigilance, which can cause challenging behaviour. It is “easy to get blindsided, scared of affronted”.

But there was “meaning in all of that behaviour” he said. Candle’s approach was to be “curious” about what had happened in the child’s life to lead to the behaviour, rather than “furious” with the child.

“There is a person behind that wall [and] reaching them is so worth it,” he said.

Outcomes for young people attending Candle, documented in the report include prevention and desistence from crime; increased emotional wellbeing and resilience; accredited educational attainment; personal development, sense of identity and confidence; improved relationships and active citizenship.

McNee said the research “confirmed for us the impact Candle has in working with young people”. She hoped the report could help other organisations working with young people at risk.

“We are inspired daily by the young people and the brave journey they are willing to take with us,” she said.