Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FIFTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Stanford in C & F, Psalm 103: 1-13, Stanford: Beati quorum via, Preacher: The Archdeacon of Dublin. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Ellis, Jackson in G, Psalms 69, 70, Oades: Tu es sacerdos. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 15th September - Responses: Ellis, Psalm 78, Gibbons: The Short Service, Gibbons: Almighty and everlasting God. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 16th September - Responses: Ellis, Stanford in Bb, Psalm 82-85, Tallis: If ye love me. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 17th September - Responses: Ellis, Bullock in D, Psalm 89, Mendelssohn: Heilig, Heilig.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS – sung by the Cathedral Choir- Responses: Radcliffe, Sumsion in G, Psalm: 68 vv 1-6, Dyson in D, Bairstow: Blessed City, heavenly Salem, Preacher: The Revd H. Gilmore, B.A., B.D. Prebendary of Howth. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir- in celebration of the Office of Verger- Responses: Radcliffe, Mathias: The Jesus Service, Psalm: 84, Moore: It is a thing most wonderful, Preacher: The Revd H. Gilmore, B.A., B.D. Prebendary of Howth. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 13th September - The Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion and Holy Baptism. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.orgRELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/