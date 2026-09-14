Rain and sunshine expected this week with mixed conditions in store for National Ploughing Championships

Models Asta Lee, Kelly Ross and Alannah Maher Daly with Samantha Ginty and her Dorset ram Earl at the launch of the National Ploughing Championships, which start on Tuesday. Photograph: Alf Harvey

This week is expected to see a range of weather conditions with spells of rain, sun and cloud as thousands are due to flock to the National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly on Tuesday.

Met Éireann said Monday will have a dry start with sunny spells in the north and east.

However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the south and west. The rain will extend eastward in the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy and persistent at times.

Mist and hill fog will form and highest temperatures will range from of 17 to 24 degrees, being warmest in the east.

Overnight, outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastward, followed by a mix of scattered showers and clear spells.

Mist patches will form with lowest temperatures of 11 and 14 degrees.

If you are heading to Tullamore in Co Offaly for the National Ploughing Championships, you’ll be glad to hear that Tuesday will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers across Leinster, with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

The second day of the event, Wednesday, will see a mix of conditions with scattered showers and sunny spells in the morning.

Cloud will build in the west through the afternoon, bringing patches of drizzle, and highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees

On Thursday, the final day of the championships, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers.

It will become blustery at times with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees are expected.

Across the rest of the country, Tuesday will also be a bright day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers spreading from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, according to the national forecaster.

Overnight, scattered showers will become mainly confined to the north and west with isolated showers elsewhere and lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Wednesday will also be a day of mixed conditions with scattered showers and sunny spells in the morning.

The afternoon will see more patchy drizzle as cloud builds in the west and highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving eastward across the country before clearing to scattered showers, and lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday will see sunny spells and scattered showers which will become blustery at times. It may become cloudier with more persistent rain at times, particularly in the north. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Friday will have a dry start with possible sunny spells. However, rain will develop throughout the day and highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.