New rules for Irish citizenship: How will they work?

Under the updated rules, candidates seeking naturalisation will have to show proficiency in either Irish or English. Photograph: Getty Images

The Government is promising an overhaul of the State’s citizenship rules, with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan set to bring proposals to Cabinet soon. But what exactly is going to change?

Residency rules

O’Callaghan is to update Ministers on the Irish Nationality and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2026 at a Cabinet meeting later this month. The main change is an increase to the period of time someone has to be resident in the State before applying for citizenship. Currently, this stands at five years but, under the planned changes, it will be increased to eight years. Applicants will have to be in the State for two years continuously before applying, and six of the preceding 10 years.

Language proficiency

Under the updated rules, candidates seeking naturalisation will have to show proficiency in either Irish or English (or indeed Irish Sign Language) to be eligible. The exact level of proficiency has not yet been set down. There is likely to be a segment on the Irish language in another new part of the immigration system – a new obligation on civics.

What’s all that about?

Candidates for citizenship will have to demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of Irish civics, society and politics – and this is where there is likely to be material addressing the Irish language, its use in everyday life and how it interplays with Irish society at large, as opposed to a separate test establishing proficiency.

How about welfare payments?

Some of what is being billed as “new” in the legislation was flagged last November, but will soon be given legal effect (once the new law is passed). This includes things like a rule barring people who have been in receipt of certain social welfare payments in the prior two years from applying for citizenship.

Which payments?

The fine detail has not been announced, but Government sources say things like receipt of long-term unemployment assistance or some housing supports would definitely rule someone out, but other payments like maternity benefit or child benefit would not harm an applicant’s case.

The expectation is that there will be some wiggle room that can be applied by the Minister if, for example, an applicant received a payment for six months or less.

Similarly, if someone owes a debt to the State, for example, to the Revenue Commissioners, the Department of Social Welfare or has an unpaid court fine, they will be barred from applying.

What about self-sufficiency?

There will be minimum income requirements, but at what level remains unclear, other than that they will be formulated by reference to average incomes and the cost of living.

There will also be bars on applying for citizenship if a candidate has received social housing support or housing provided by a charity or the Department of Justice.

All of these things will be legislated for, but ultimately enacted in regulations set out by the Minister for Justice. There may be nuances or exceptions to how they are applied that only emerge closer to them being enacted.

Good character

Another change means the requirement that applicants be of good character cannot be waived in any circumstance. Convictions of a serious nature in Ireland, or elsewhere, will be considered on this count, and anyone guilty of an immigration offence will also be barred from taking up citizenship.

Ukrainians

People fleeing the war in Ukraine live and work in the State on the basis of the Temporary Protection Directive. The new laws will mean that time spent here under those rules will not be considered when applying for citizenship. This matters because the directive is due to expire, and those living here under it could have potentially become eligible for citizenship a lot sooner if it counted towards residency for that purpose.

What is the Government saying?

Colm Brophy, the Minister of State with special responsibility for migration, told The Irish Times that the rules are “reflective of what most people believe should be there for someone seeking citizenship”. O’Callaghan on Monday said he wanted “to see more citizens but I’m trying to restrain the level of growth in that number”.

Any criticism?

Refugee and migrant support groups are not impressed. Several group issues a joint statement on Monday saying the changes “are simply aimed at making Ireland a hostile place for migrants who contribute so much to our economy and society”.