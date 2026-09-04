Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Lay Vicars Choral. Caplet: Messe à trois voix, Villard: Locus iste, Parnell: Oculi omnium. Preacher: The Revd J.K. McWhirter, B.Sc., B.Th., M.Th. Prebendary of Taney. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Lay Vicars Choral. Responses: Crowley, West in C, Psalm: 34 vv1-10, Biebl: Ave Maria, Preacher: The Revd J.K. McWhirter, B.Sc., B.Th., M.Th. Prebendary of Taney. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FOURTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 SUNG EUCHARIST, Preacher: Canon Garth Bunting. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon-Fri. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/