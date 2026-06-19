Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Ives: Missa Brevis, McKie: We wait for thy loving kindness, Desmond: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: The Revd G.V. Wharton, B.Th., M.Phil. Prebendary of Dunlavin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG– sung by the Cathedral Choir – Friends Festival Evensong and Chorister Valediction -Responses: Smith, Wood in Eb (No.2), Psalm: 84, Moore: All wisdom cometh from the Lord. Preacher: The Revd G.V. Wharton, B.Th., M.Phil. Prebendary of Dunlavin. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mozart: Missa Brevis in Bb, Psalm 69: 8-20, Duruflé: Tantum ergo, Preacher: Canon Garth Bunting. 15.30 CHORAL EUCHARIST WITH ORDINATIONS - sung by the Cathedral Choir. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 23rd June - Responses: Matthew Martin, Psalms 114, 115, Noble in A Minor, Stanford: O for a closer walk with God. CHORAL EVENSONG IN PRIDE MONTH - 18.00 Thursday 25th June - Responses: Matthew Martin, Psalm 139, Hylton Stewart in C, Duruflé: Ubi Caritas.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/