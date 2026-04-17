Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY OF EASTER 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Stanford in C, Hadley: My beloved spake, Mawby: Ave Verum corpus. Preacher The Revd S. J. Yambasu, B.D., M.A., Ph.D. Prebendary of Finglas. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Sumsion, Dyson in F, Psalm: 98, Vaughan Williams: Rise, heart; thy Lord is risen. Preacher The Revd S. J. Yambasu, B.D., M.A., Ph.D. Prebendary of Finglas. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 19th April - The Third Sunday of Easter. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Service of the Word followed by Easter General Vestry.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/