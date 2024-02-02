Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Sunday 4th February, Second Sunday before Lent. 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns) - traditional form. 11am Sung Eucharist (Rite 2) - contemporary form, and 3:15pm Choral Evensong. Other Services are MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April - Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St Finn Barres) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity The Second Sunday before Lent, 4th February at half past eleven (Holy Communion). Thursday 11th January at ten o clock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five o clock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten o clock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o clock and four o clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh (St. Macartin’s Cathedral) Sunday 4th February, 2nd Sunday before Lent. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartin’s Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE SECOND SUNDAY BEFORE LENT sung by the Lay Vicars Choral 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Grande: Missa sine nomine, Psalm: 104 vv 26-37, Byrd: Senex puerum portabat. Preacher: The Revd D.W.Oxley, B.A., B.Th. Prebendary of St Audoens. 15.15 CEREMONY OF CAROLS sung by the Cathedral Choir - MATINS at 09.00 - Tuesday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Monday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Tuesday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison Church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St Johns, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website at https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting Uni Church Belfast every Sunday evening. (Except New Years Eve). This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes), Co. Wexford Second Sunday before Lent, 4th February. St. Peter’s Church, Monart at 10:15am (Morning Prayer and Sunday School) and St. Mary’s Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Holy Communion). Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

St Ann’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. St. Ann’s is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin Second Sunday before Lent, 4th February at 9:15am (with Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Parish Eucharist). Our mid-week service is each Wednesday morning at 10:30am followed by our Bible Study after the service. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

Zion Parish Church Sunday 4th February 2024 - The Second Sunday before Lent. 10.30am Holy Communion, 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org