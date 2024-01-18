Explainer: What is a community hotel and what social goals does it achieve?

The Government committed to buying the town’s 24-room Grant’s Hotel, which closed a decade ago, with the intention of seeing it turned into a community hotel. Photograph: Barry Roche

Where did all this talk of ‘community hotels’ come from?

Roscrea, Co Tipperary. The Government committed to buying the town’s 24-room Grant’s Hotel, which closed a decade ago, with the intention of seeing it turned into a community hotel. That was because much of the controversy around using the nearby Racket Hall for asylum seekers was that it meant there would be no local hotel open for business.

Isn’t a community hotel the same thing as…well, a hotel?

In a manner of speaking. It has bedrooms and staff, and guests stay there. But the model is entirely different, in so much as a “model” exists. Loosely speaking, a community hotel is a bit like a democracy – of the people, by the people, for the people. Simply put, it’s run by locals for the benefit of the locality.

Sounds nice, but how does that work?

There are few examples, but the Sliabh Beagh Hotel in Co Monaghan has sprung to prominence in recent days as an Irish paradigm. Self-described as the country’s “only community hotel”, it has a volunteer board of local directors whose mission is to direct revenues back into the hotel and the community. In other words, it is not the typical commercial hospitality business people might be used to.

But what does that mean in practice?

Well in the case of Sliabh Beagh, as well as being a fully-functioning hotel, it is a conduit for benevolent community activity. The revenues can make up funding gaps for local investment grants; its function rooms are free to local organisations; and it has helped deliver subsidised meals for the older population, childcare and a local playground among other initiatives.

Isn’t it supposed to be a hotel first and foremost?

It is. It began life as an under-threat community hall which, following a meeting in 1994, was eventually refurbished into a 14-bedroom destination. It has attracted grants and is self-sufficient, employing about 30 staff. Its rural location has proven appealing for hiking and walking.

But has it been successful?

Its near quarter-century endurance speaks to that. Guests come from Europe and as far afield as Canada. It hosts family events and typical hotel functions including weddings. Rural Tourism, Pride of Place and People of the Year awards line its shelves.

Sounds like a sure thing for other communities

Sure but not necessarily. News of the Government investment in Roscrea has caused great excitement in the context of providing community services, but it’s not a fait accompli. Mary Mullen, chair of Sliabh Beagh’s board of directors, offers a kind and experienced word of advice. “You have to have the buy-in from the community,” she says. “It’s not something that’s going to work [just] because the Government decides to give money to it. Putting the place there was the easy part; keeping it is the bigger job unless you have the passion and the commitment.” But she is optimistic the Sliabh Beagh success can be duplicated.

And will this be a win for Government in their efforts to appease locals?

It’s too early to tell but in the case of Roscrea it looks like a masterstroke. The town’s Fianna Fail councillor Micheal Smith explained that a regeneration strategy for Roscrea had identified the refurbishment of Grant’s as a key element. He said it was important the hotel was being redeveloped for the community and would provide for weddings, funerals and family celebrations as well as accommodation. Funding will come and the hotel will be run by a local board of directors. And he will visit Sliabh Beagh for advice.