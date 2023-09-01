Campaign to raise awareness on mental health stigma launched

See Change ambassador Daniela Ferro at the launch of the Green Ribbon campaign in Dublin. Photograph: Andres Poveda

“Starting a conversation” on reducing the stigma around mental illness is at the core of the Green Ribbon campaign, according to Shine chief executive Nicola Byrne.

Shine, a national organisation campaigning for the rights and empowerment of people affected by mental illnesses, has launched its 11th Green Ribbon campaign through its programme See Change, focused on ending the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health conditions.

Campaigners ask everyone to wear a green ribbon for the whole month of September, that can signal an open and embracing attitude towards discussing mental health issues. Free ribbons can be picked up in Boot’s Pharmacies, AIB Bank branches, Iarnród Éireann stations and Eir stores, or by contacting See Change.

The programme also holds workshops and events throughout the country and liaises with other Irish mental health charities and organisations. “We’re heading straight to Electric Picnic today, where we hope to hand out tens of thousands of green ribbons to people who may have never heard of them and to tell them about what we do,” said Ms Byrne.

See Change’s work in raising awareness involves programme ambassadors, who share their personal experiences with mental illness in a bid to foster empathy and understanding around it.

“I would have liked that somebody sat with me and explained what was happening when I thought the world had turned against me,” said Daniela Ferro, a German ambassador, at the campaign launch.

Ms Ferro suffered her first psychotic episode at the age of 18 and, after spending some time in a hospital in Germany, was diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorder.

“I want my son to grow up in a country where it’s as normal to talk about a broken arm as it is to talk about mental illness,” she added, while explaining how often she felt wrongly judged due to her condition, in former workplaces or by insurance companies when asking for a mortgage with her husband.

Judging people on the basis of mental illness can come from “lack of understanding, fear, or societal misconception”, according to Ms Byrne.

“Unfairly judging or labelling people with mental illness can lead to discrimination, isolation and exclusion,” she said.

“Especially after Covid, people are much more conscious of their mental health.

“What we need to highlight is that the less stigma there is, the more they’ll put their hands up and seek help at an earlier stage.”

“We have the power to challenge stereotypes, dismantle stigma and foster a compassionate and respectful environment for positive conversations around mental health.”

The campaign launch was attended by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler and Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Daithí de Roíste.

“We all talk about the importance of speaking out, but it’s about how we deal with people speaking out that matters,” said the mayor. “I really do welcome this highlight on judgment and I am delighted to see the many events and initiatives that will be going right across the country.”

The Mansion House will light up green for the whole month as a symbol of the council’s commitment to promoting the fight against mental health stigma.

“Despite the great strides made in recent years to change attitudes and approaches to mental health, unfair judgment or labelling is still an all-too-common experience,” said Ms Butler. “This can induce feelings of loneliness, alienation and inferiority. We need to encourage a culture where people are not judged or labelled because of their mental health difficulties.”

See Change also offers training to enhance mental health conversations in the workplace. “The workplace is a key venue to change people’s attitude,” said Will Burgess, head of non-financial risk at HSBC Ireland and Luxembourg.

HSBC is one of the companies that recently partnered with See Change, by carrying out workshops with HR and management and checking out on the employees’ wellbeing. “It’s important that everyone feel like they can share, this will keep changing the narrative,” added Mr Burgess.