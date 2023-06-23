Just six of 7,700 asylum seekers accommodated in Dublin are housed in D4

Magowna House in Inch, Co Clare where protests have taken place over the accommodation of asylum seekers. Co Clare is home to 618 international protection applicants, compared to 1,513 in Co Cork and 1,136 in Co Donegal. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The area covered by the Dublin 4 postcode is home to only six of the 7,772 International Protection (IP) applicants currently being accommodated by the State in Dublin city and county.

New figures provided by the Minister for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman show that nationally a total of 21,387 IP applicants are being accommodated by State agency, the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).

The rise in the numbers of IP applicants in recent months has resulted in protests in certain parts of Dublin and elsewhere, including Inch, Co Clare where demonstrations were held at Magowna House reception centre.

The new figures provided by Mr O’Gorman to fellow Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan in a written Dáil reply show that Dublin 4 is home to the least number of IP applicants in the capital - by some margin.

The total of six compares to 589 for Dublin 1 which covers much of the north inner city and 581 for Dublin 3 which includes the likes of East Wall, Clontarf and Fairview.

The most populous area for IP applicants in a Dublin postcode is Dublin 22 with 1,780 IP applicants. Dublin 22 covers Clondalkin, Liffey Valley, Newcastle and Neilstown.

The figures provided by the Minister further show that Dublin 6 is home to 114 applicants, Dublin 8 - 211, Dublin 2 - 319, Dublin 5 - 56, Dublin 9 - 187, Dublin 11 - 287, Dublin 14 - 193, Dublin 15 - 411, Dublin 16 - 31 and Dublin 24 - 293.

A further 1,783 IP applicants are being accommodated in north county Dublin and 931 in south County Dublin.

Outside the capital, Cork is home to the largest number of IP applicants at 1,513 followed by Co Donegal - 1,136, Co Wicklow - 1,077, Co Meath - 913, Co Mayo - 857, Co Galway 833, Co Westmeath - 752, Co Laois - 638, Co Clare - 618, Co Louth - 603, Co Kerry - 579, Co Waterford - 568, Co Monaghan - 518 and Co Tipperary 503.

Dublin City Cllr Dermot Lacey (Lab) said the figure for Dublin 4 “doesn’t reflect the reality I see on the ground” in terms of local support for refugees.

Cllr Lacey, whose electoral areas straddles Dublin 4 and Dublin 6, said: “I have detected no unwillingness in my electoral ward to house people in appropriate housing and I have had nothing but positive comments from residents saying ‘how can we help?” and suggesting places.”

The former Dublin Lord Mayor said: “I have requested the Department of Integration on at least 12 occasions to use the former Baggot Street Hospital, the former Jury’s Hotel and to use the empty Caritas House complex on Merrion Road. The use of the Baggot Street hospital was suggested to me by residents”.

Cllr Lacey added he wasn’t surprised by the low number for Dublin 4 “because you have to take into account there are less vacant properties in Dublin 4 because of its nature than in other parts of the country.

“I am disappointed that the places that we have suggested in Dublin 4 have not been used and I don’t think the figure is a fair reflection on the willingness of the community - it might be a reflection of the unwillingness of the Department to use facilities”.

A spokesman for the Department of Integration said the International Protection Procurement Service (IPPS) was responsible for the procurement of accommodation for use by IPAS.

The spokesman said “the IPPS has received limited offers of accommodation in Dublin 4, however, the Department welcomes offers from this area should a provider offer a suitable premises”.

He added: “As of today, there are currently 208 accommodation locations across 26 counties in use by IPAS to provide accommodation to people seeking international protection. IPPS welcomes offers of accommodation from all areas of the country.”