Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE SEVENTH SUNDAY OF EASTER - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Stanford in C, Finzi: God is gone up, Bairstow: Let all mortal flesh keep silence, Preacher: The Very Revd K.R.J. Hall, M.Phil, Prebendary of Tassagard. 15.15 VALEDICTORY EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leigh, Dyson in D, Psalm: 106 vv 1-12, Gowers: Viri Galilaei, Preacher: The Very Revd K.R.J. Hall, M.Phil, Prebendary of Tassagard. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 Monday Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday - Friday. SAID EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer); Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion); Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Seventh Sunday of Easter: Sunday after Ascension Day. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. The OPW Visitor Centre is open every day. Preacher, Canon Mark Gardner.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, The Seventh Sunday of Easter, Sunday after Ascension Day. Preacher, Canon Mark Gardner.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 21st May - The Sunday after Ascension Day. 10.30am Holy Communion and Holy Baptism. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All are welcome in Zion.

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org