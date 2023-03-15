No link between asylum seekers and increased crime, authorities state

There has been no requirement for an increased policing presence in any area due to asylum seekers, the Garda has said in a documentary which details the effect of a rising immigration movement in Ireland.

In the statement, the Garda said there has been no significant increase in crime statistics as a result of the increase in asylum seekers arriving in Ireland. The Department of Justice also said there is no evidence of a link between the number of asylum seekers in Ireland and an increase in crime.

“Notwithstanding isolated local incidents An Garda Síochána has not recorded any significant increase in criminal activity or public order issues directly caused by international protection applicants at this time,” Garda Headquarters said.

“An Garda Síochána has not seen a requirement to increase Garda resources in any area directly due to the current accommodation of international protection applicants.”

The statements feature in a forthcoming TG4 documentary by journalist Kevin Magee on the recent increase in anti-immigrant sentiment in Ireland. The programme, which is part of the channel’s Iniúchadh investigative series, airs on Wednesday night at 9.30pm.

It interviews anti-immigrations activists as well as locals frustrated about the lack of communication from Government on asylum seeker accommodation. It also details the effect of this campaign on people of colour in Ireland and how false information on asylum seekers is easily spread online.

In recent months false reports of attacks by migrants have spread rapidly on social media, including an inaccurate claim a migrant was behind a sexual attack in Finglas, a claim which led to protests outside Finglas Garda station.

Other false information includes a leaflet, claiming to be from the Government, asking that girls stay inside after 6pm to due to “new arrivals” in the area, and a video of a convoy of buses alongside the claim they were transporting asylum seekers. The buses were bringing children to a sports event.

“Because of the way the information environment operates online, this gets shared rapidly and the claims that it makes and the anger and frustration that it might foster also gets shared very rapidly,” Ciarán O’Connor, misinformation analyst with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told the documentary.

The programme also interviews Darragh Adelaide from Clondalkin who said he first experienced racism when he was travelling in the car with his father and someone shouted at them to go back to Africa.

On another occasion when he was travelling on a bus, someone tried to set his hair on fire before “making some very ugly comments”.

Mr Adelaide, whose father is from Nigeria, said racism is on the increase. “I don’t know of anyone of colour who hasn’t experienced it. My siblings, friends from school or college, anyone of colour or with a parent from abroad, they have all seen and experienced this kind of behaviour.

“Ninety nice per cent of Irish people don’t engage in this racist behaviour,” he said. “But racism is present in Ireland.”