Key housing planning framework delayed since November: ‘Nothing can happen without it’

A key policy document which has been stalled for months is to be brought to Cabinet shortly amid growing fears in Government of falling far short of housing targets. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A key policy document which has been stalled for months is to be brought to Cabinet shortly amid growing fears in Government of falling far short of housing targets announced during the general election.

The National Planning Framework (NPF) was first published in 2018 and guides high-level strategic planning and development for the country, but now requires updating to allow for increased housing targets.

The national housing targets set out in the framework are used as a guide for Local Area Plans (LAPs) which are drafted by the various councils, as well as the rezoning of land for housing development.

Planning experts say that without the implementation of a revised version, it is very difficult to secure planning permission for the amount of homes needed to address the current crisis.

READ MORE

Paul Mitchell, director of construction consultants Mitchell McDermott, told The Irish Times the increase of housing output is reliant on the implementation of this document.

[ Ireland’s housing crisis: Why is there such a shortage of homes to buy and rent here?Opens in new window ]

“Nothing can happen until this changes, we cannot move forward [and meet housing targets] without it,” said Mr Mitchell, a member of one of the working groups of the last government’s Housing Commission.

He gave the example of a planning application by Cairn Homes for 98 houses in Greystones, Co Wicklow, which was refused in 2023 on the basis the town had already reached its population target under its county development plan.

“People are crying out for housing in that area, but because the ceiling had been hit in that area, the planning application could not be approved,” Mr Mitchell said.

A draft revision of the NPF was agreed by Government in November, including new housing targets of 303,000 homes to be built from 2025-2030.

However, while environmental assessments on the NPF which are required under EU law have since been completed, the document has yet to be finalised and sent for approval by Government. Without this, it cannot be fully implemented.

Senior Government figures said on Sunday that the document is due to be brought to Cabinet next week for approval.

In a statement, the Department of Housing said: “The Revised NPF is being finalised for the approval of Government, subject to which it will be introduced into the Houses of the Oireachtas for the approval of the Houses in the coming weeks. This will conclude the Revision process and allow the Revised NPF to take effect in the planning system.”

There are growing fears among senior Government figures that housing targets are completely unrealistic under current trends and a willingness to consider new measures to boost supply.

On Sunday, Minister for Housing James Browne said that “everything has to be on the table” when considering new housing measures, specifically pointing to the possibility of tax incentives designed to stimulate building.

“I think they have to be examined,” he said.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has previously indicated his opposition to a return of Celtic Tiger type tax incentives but senior Fianna Fáil sources said that time-limited, specifically-targeted tax incentives could accelerate the building of apartments in Dublin which has sharply slowed in the past year.

The Government is also likely to look at tightening the rules on short-term letting to push properties used for short-term letting through Airbnb back into the rental sector.

The Government is also seeking to persuade banks to loosen lending policies for housing developments and Mr Browne is due to meet Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf in the coming weeks.

Mr Browne also said on Sunday he will commence parts of the planning Bill which restrict judicial reviews “in the next couple of months”.