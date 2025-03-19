No derelict site levy issued in 10 local authority areas

Ten local authorities have never levied the owners of derelict sites in their areas, latest figure reveal.

Local authorities are allowed to impose a derelict sites levy of 7 per cent on all derelict sites on their register since 2020 and to charge interest at 1.25 per cent per month on unpaid fines.

Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Fingal, Galway city, Leitrim, Longford, Monaghan, Sligo and Waterford City and County councils have never levied derelict sites owners, according to the Department of Housing figures for 2023, the latest that are available.

The figures show huge differences in the emphasis that different local authorities give to dereliction within their areas.

More than a fifth of all properties on the State’s Derelict Sites Register are located in Co Limerick.

Limerick City and County Council, which has taken an active role in identifying derelict properties, has 412 properties on its Derelict Sites Register.

Limerick City and County Council established a dedicated derelict and vacant unit in 2017. It levied derelict sites owners for €245,166 in 2023 and collected €286,076.

There are more derelict sites registered in Co Limerick than in all four local authorities in Dublin combined. Dublin City Council has 121 properties on its register, South Dublin County Council 24, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown 16 and Fingal County Council has 15.

At the other end of the scale, Co Wicklow has only two entries on its register of derelict sites, while Galway County Council has four, Longford five and Donegal 14.

Wicklow County Council said a lack of resources prevents the council from “actively seeking out properties”. Some properties brought to its attention were not suitable for inclusion, while remedial works have also been carried out on potentially derelict properties at the request of the council.

The derelict sites levy, which was introduced in 1990 and increased from 3 to 7 per cent in 2020 can be registered against the property if the property owner does not pay up.

At the end of 2023, there was €20,453,886 in outstanding derelict site levies nationwide.

Of that, €6,659,049 was owed in outstanding levies to Dublin City Council; €4,934,909 to Cork City Council; €2,247,136 to Westmeath County Council; and €1,435,753 to Limerick City and County Council.

Thirteen local authorities did not levy derelict sites owners in 2023.

A Department of Housing spokesman said local authorities have drawn down €142.5 million to acquire vacant or derelict properties using their compulsory purchase powers to improve properties to make them more attractive for reuse or sale.

More than 1,297 vacant and derelict properties have now been identified and approved under the scheme and the estimated residential yield from these properties is 4,853 homes.

Local authorities

Properties on Derelict Sites Register at the end of 2023 v properties now:

Carlow 16 (not updated online)

Cavan 18 (not available online)

Clare 52 (not available online)

Cork county 71 (99)

Cork city 158 (160)

Donegal 18 (18)

Dublin City 109 (121)

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown 10 (16)

Fingal 6 (15)

Galway City 9 (13)

Galway County 3 (4)

Kerry 64 (Not available online)

Kildare 43 (59)

Kilkenny 40 (36)

Laois 30 (42)

Leitrim 23 (not available online)

Limerick City and County 427

Longford 35 (Not available online)

Louth 34 (50)

Mayo 270 (not available online)

Meath 34 (40)

Monaghan 31

Offaly 17 (23 as of July 2024)

Roscommon 33 (not available online)

Sligo 31 (35)

South Dublin 10 (24)

Tipperary 71 (84)

Waterford City & County Council 82 (100)

Westmeath 81 (Not available online)

Wexford 84 (122)

Wicklow 2

