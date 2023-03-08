Taoiseach registers as a landlord for first time

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has registered as a landlord in the latest Register of Interests for TDs.

In his entry to the register for 2022, Mr Varadkar describes himself as a lessor for an apartment at Rosehaven Apartments on the Carpenterstown Road in Castleknock, Dublin.

Under the heading “Other Information Provided”, Mr Varadkar has stated: “This is the only property that I own or part-own.” He also includes the property under the heading for land owned.

It is the first time that Mr Varadkar has included a property in the register.

The flat was his dwelling for many years but during 2022 he and his partner, Matt Barrett, moved to a house in Portobello, Dublin 8, owned by Dr Barrett.

A spokesman said that the flat was let for the first time during 2020 and Mr Varadkar’s declaration was for that year.