Concrete levy to be cut to 5% and delayed until September next year

Concrete levy: Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said he had listened to feedback on the plan and made adjustments. Photograph: iStock

The Government is to delay the introduction of the concrete levy, and to halve the rate at which it is imposed, under proposals that went to cabinet on Tuesday.

The levy will now not come in until next September 2023, rather than the initially intended date of April 3rd.

The rate at which products are levied is also due to come down to 5 per cent, rather than the 10 per cent indicated on budget day.

Speaking earlier, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: “We’re keeping a levy, we’re going to be implementing a levy next year. I have listened to the feedback in relation to it.

“It’s going to be happening, that is the key measure of the Government’s commitment to raise money to deal with the consequences of mica and other projects that will be coming up,” he told reporters this morning.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the remediation of defective homes “is a multi-year, multibillion euro commitment, we can’t make that commitment without a revenue stream to pay for it… We know from across the water the consequences of making long term financial commitments and not funding them, and we can’t repeat that mistake.”