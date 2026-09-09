Cleared for career take-off: ‘Just go for it’ is trainee air traffic controller’s advice

Tell us about yourself, Nathan

I am 20 years old and from Dublin originally. I am living in Bunratty at the moment, just outside of Shannon, really close to where I work. I actually didn’t go to third-level education. I completed my Leaving Cert and did pretty okay. I got exactly what I needed to get into ATC [air traffic control] college, which I’m in now, which is two subjects with a H5 or above, and overall I needed to pass five subjects.

So it’s not a huge ask, but I did that, and then I went on to work in the fitness industry for around 18 months and then, as of last September, I got into Airnav’s Student Controller Programme.

How did you find out about the course?

I found out by social media.

Why did you apply for this programme?

It was a childhood hobby. I had such a big influence from aviation, because of where I live. I live pretty close to the airport, so I could always see planes to and from, so I always wanted to know more about aviation. And then when I started seeing it crop up on Instagram and social media platforms and on the radio, I said, I’m going to look into this. As time went on, I wanted to really pursue it.

How has your experience of the programme been so far?

Really, really good. It’s been intense, but extremely enjoyable. I started last September, and you do a couple of different stages in your training. At the moment, I’m in my units endorsement, so that’s basically the final stage of training. But you start off with the basics, which is a lot of theory and an introduction into the simulator environment, and then you do another part called the rating training, which is more theory, but it’s a little more emphasis on the simulator side of things.

Then you progress into the unit endorsement, which is the location you’re going to work in – for me, that’s going to be Shannon. You basically do everything that you [do] in real life; the only thing is, you don’t talk to real pilots. You still talk to a simulator pilot on the other side of the room, but you’re working off the same airspace, the same rules and regulations and the same equipment as you would in real life.

What are your career plans after the programme?

I’m going to be guaranteed to work in Shannon once I get my training completed here. It’s based on the demand of the company and the demand of the location between Dublin, Cork or Shannon. They would say, designate students to locations, and I’ve been designated Shannon because of the demand here in Shannon. So after my 18 months are finished, I’ll be based as a high level controller in Shannon En-Route Centre.

Any tips for people applying for this programme?

My advice would be just to go for it – what is there to lose? If it’s something that you’re interested in, why not pursue it? And if it doesn’t go well, then that’s your answer; you know then for the future. But my number one tip would be just go for it. Don’t look back.