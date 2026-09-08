Our interest in education is boarding on an obsession

In The Irish Times today you will find a guide to next week’s Higher Options event.

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

There’s just something about boarding schools that fascinates people in Ireland.

Over the past few months, Sylvia Thompson has visited several of Ireland’s most interesting boarding schools – focusing on the experiences of students, teachers, staff and families. The series has offered a contemporary picture of education in modern Ireland – and looked at why a parent would send their child to a boarding school in 2026.

The latest instalment, published in The Irish Times today, profiles a boarding school for 11- and 12-year-olds – Scoil na Leanaí in Co Waterford’s Ring Gaeltacht.

Also today, Kate Mellett talks to a woman from Co Offaly who says her son has been unable to attend school for almost three years due to “severe school-related anxiety”.

Education Correspondent Niamh Towey reports on how Irish teenagers are achieving significantly lower scores in reading and maths than they were a decade ago.

In The Irish Times print edition today you will find an eight-page (complete with map) guide to next week’s Higher Options event. Held every September, 130 universities, colleges, technological universities and further education providers will gather in the RDS, Dublin.

The Higher Options supplement is an essential guide for sixth-year students and their families and, inside and at irishtimes.com/education, you’ll find expert advice on preparing for the year ahead, making sense of college and career choices, navigating the CAO process, and getting the most from next week’s event.

And, if that wasn’t enough, it’s also Grad Week in The Irish Times. Every day this week, we have news, views and advice for those finished, or close to completing, their third level studies. You can read it all at irishtimes.com/graduateoptions. And don’t forget to pick up the Graduate Options magazine with The Irish Times this Friday.

So, whatever stage your (or your child’s) education is at, we’ve got you covered.

Thank you,

Damian Cullen