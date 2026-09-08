Classroom to CollegeNewsletter

Our interest in education is boarding on an obsession

Classroom to College: Higher Options supplement is an essential guide for Leaving Cert students

In The Irish Times today you will find a guide to next week’s Higher Options event.
In The Irish Times today you will find a guide to next week’s Higher Options event.
Classroom to College

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

Damian Cullen's picture
Damian Cullen
Tue Sept 08 2026 - 12:222 MIN READ

There’s just something about boarding schools that fascinates people in Ireland.

Over the past few months, Sylvia Thompson has visited several of Ireland’s most interesting boarding schools – focusing on the experiences of students, teachers, staff and families. The series has offered a contemporary picture of education in modern Ireland – and looked at why a parent would send their child to a boarding school in 2026.

The latest instalment, published in The Irish Times today, profiles a boarding school for 11- and 12-year-olds – Scoil na Leanaí in Co Waterford’s Ring Gaeltacht.

Boarding Schools

This is part of a series by Sylvia Thompson on boarding schools in Ireland – life inside the schools for students and teachers, pros and cons, the costs involved, and the freedoms and limitations. And why parents would choose to send their children to a boarding school in 21st century Ireland.
Read

Also today, Kate Mellett talks to a woman from Co Offaly who says her son has been unable to attend school for almost three years due to “severe school-related anxiety”.

READ MORE

Irish teenagers getting weaker at maths and reading, new international research shows

‘He would cry the whole way to school’: Parents share experiences of classroom anxiety

How should a new recruit navigate a hybrid working system?

How to make the most of your time at Higher Options 2026

Education Correspondent Niamh Towey reports on how Irish teenagers are achieving significantly lower scores in reading and maths than they were a decade ago.

In The Irish Times print edition today you will find an eight-page (complete with map) guide to next week’s Higher Options event. Held every September, 130 universities, colleges, technological universities and further education providers will gather in the RDS, Dublin.

The Higher Options supplement is an essential guide for sixth-year students and their families and, inside and at irishtimes.com/education, you’ll find expert advice on preparing for the year ahead, making sense of college and career choices, navigating the CAO process, and getting the most from next week’s event.

And, if that wasn’t enough, it’s also Grad Week in The Irish Times. Every day this week, we have news, views and advice for those finished, or close to completing, their third level studies. You can read it all at irishtimes.com/graduateoptions. And don’t forget to pick up the Graduate Options magazine with The Irish Times this Friday.

So, whatever stage your (or your child’s) education is at, we’ve got you covered.

Thank you,

Damian Cullen

News Digests

News Digests

Stay on top of the latest news with our daily newsletters each morning, lunchtime and evening