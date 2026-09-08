Irish teenagers getting weaker at maths and reading, new international research shows

Teenagers in Ireland are achieving significantly lower scores in reading and maths than they were a decade ago, according to international research.

This trend of decline, particularly in reading, is seen across almost 100 countries.

Researchers described the findings as a “sobering” new data set.

Students are less able to read carefully and with sustained attention than ever before, according to the latest report of the Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) rankings. The programme is run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The report notes the impacts of “increased digitalisation” and “longer screen time” on participants.

The survey, which is carried out every three years, saw about 750,000 15-year-old students across 91 countries undertake standardised tests to assess their ability in the areas of science, reading, maths and digital learning.

Just over 6,000 students in Ireland, across 172 schools, were assessed between March and April of last year. In the Irish student assessments, average reading scores fell from 521 in 2015 to 500 last year, while maths scores fell from 504 to 480 in the same period. In science, scores remained relatively stable, falling from 503 to 500 over the decade.

This decline in reading and maths scores was also seen globally, with average reading scores across all OECD countries dropping by 28 points. For maths, the average drop was 22 points.

The OECD said it was “particularly concerning” that the sharpest decline was recorded in reading. It based its concerns on an assertion that “reading skills underpin learning across the curriculum and are essential for finding, evaluating, interpreting and reflecting on information in an increasingly digital world”.

The OECD said these developments are “part of a longer-term trend”.

“The weakening of performance predates the Covid-19 pandemic in many countries, pointing to deeper and more persistent challenges within education systems,” it said.

“In reading, increased digitalisation, longer screen time and falling rates of reading for enjoyment have coincided with weaker literacy outcomes. Countries with the largest declines in reading also tended to record the largest drops in mathematics and science.”

Despite this, students in Ireland still scored higher than the OECD average in mathematics, reading and science. Ireland placed seventh across the OECD countries on reading skills, 14th for maths and 15th for science.

In a European context, Irish students are first for reading, third for science and fourth for maths out of 27 EU countries.

Commenting on the findings, Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton said the results show “Ireland continues to perform strongly on the international stage” and that “reading performance remains a significant success story”.

“However, we cannot ignore the fact that reading achievement has declined internationally. We must continue to promote literacy, foster a love of reading and support strong reading habits both in our schools and in our homes,” the Minister said.