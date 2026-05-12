Now seems a good time to remind you – CAO points are not the be-all and end-all

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

The Leaving Certificate exams are now in sight, but it’s important for sixth year students (and their parents) to remember that CAO points are not the be-all and end-all.

In the education section of The Irish Times this week, Kate Byrne explains how Post Leaving Cert courses can act as a stepping stone to university and the world of work.

Whatever comes next for a six-year student, money-wise it can be big strain. Brian Mooney answers a parent’s question about the potential financial supports available for their daughter should she go to college.

It’s said when someone in the house is sitting the Leaving Cert, the whole house is sitting the Leaving Cert.

With the State exams almost upon us, we want to help you approach them in the least frazzled way possible.

The Conversations with Parents podcast is recording a special State exam episode and we have education and mental health experts on hand to help you navigate those last minute preparations.

Whether you’re a parent worrying about how best to support your Leaving Cert or Junior Cycle exams student throughout the coming weeks; a student with last minute exam questions or CAO ponderings; or a teacher with observations and tips you’d like to share, please get in touch with your observations or questions by emailing presenter Jen Hogan – jen.hogan@irishtimes.com

Finally, Martin Wall reports that enrolments in primary schools are projected to decline significantly over the coming decade.

Thank you.