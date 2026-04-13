I was previously in care - what education supports might be available?

A major development in recent years has been the creation of a new regional model of best practice to support care‑experienced students in Further and Higher Education. Photograph: iStock

Question

I’m a 19-year-old who was previously in care, and I am exploring options for further or higher education or training in the southwest of the country.

What supports might be available to me? Can you suggest some options I might be able to explore?

Answer

There is a service designed specifically to support you in the Cork/Kerry region – the Tusla Guidance Service, which is a Dormant Accounts Fund project from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, supported by the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

Established in 2024, this service offers one‑to‑one, client‑centred guidance to young people in care and aftercare, as well as to their foster carers and the professionals who support them. It has already worked with more than 200 young people, helping them to explore their strengths, understand their choices and build realistic plans for their future.

The service is delivered by guidance counsellor Michelle Morrissey and is designed to meet young people exactly where they are. It offers a safe, non-judgmental space where a person can talk openly about goals, worries, and hopes.

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The support is practical and personal – helping you to understand the many pathways available in further education, higher education, training, apprenticeships and employment, giving young people the opportunity to gain a far better understanding of themselves.

A major development in recent years has been the creation of a new regional model of best practice to support care‑experienced students in Further and Higher Education. This partnership, involving Tusla, MTU, UCC, Cork ETB, Kerry ETB & EPIC provides a co-ordinated “one‑stop shop" of support, including named advocates in MTU and UCC, clear pathways into courses, and ongoing guidance and support to help you settle in and succeed. Dedicated people at each institution understand the needs of care‑experienced students.

Importantly, there are also targeted financial supports available to care‑experienced young people nationwide, including assistance with education‑related costs, access to grants, and additional support that can help remove financial barriers to progressing in further or higher education.

SUSI is the main student grant scheme for tuition and maintenance, but there are others worth exploring. The Tusla Bursary Scheme offers up to €5,000 for young people with care experience, the Student Assistance Fund, to help with living costs if you are in financial difficulty. Other funding you might be eligible for is the Student Accommodation Assistance Scheme, and the 1916 Bursary Fund.

In terms of concrete options, you have several strong routes to explore:

Further Education (FE): Cork ETB and Kerry ETB offer a wide range of QQI Level 4 and 5 courses in areas such as business, social care, construction, IT, art, childcare, and healthcare. Many young people progress into these programmes and find them manageable and motivating next steps.

Apprenticeships: You can consider both traditional apprenticeships – such as electrical, carpentry, or motor – and newer options in areas such as IT, hospitality, healthcare and finance. The guidance service can help you to understand entry requirements, find employers and choose a route that suits your interests and strengths.

Way 2 Work Ireland (W2W) is a not-for-profit organisation fully funded by Tusla, offering support such as individual and tailored assistance through a mentor/mentee, training, and employment programme. It operates around the country and is currently extending its mentoring service to a national reach, including the southwest.

Higher Education: With the new regional model in place, care‑experienced students now have clearer pathways and stronger support than ever before.

If you’re unsure where to begin, reach out to the Tusla Guidance Service. (michelle.morrissey@tusla.ie)