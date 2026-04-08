Teachers must receive substantial pay rise, ‘no ifs or buts’, says ASTI

Teachers must receive a substantial pay rise “no ifs or buts”, the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has insisted.

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie told delegates at the union’s annual conference in Wexford that such a pay increase “must happen”, although he did not set out a specific figure.

However, he said there should be no consideration given to teachers entering into a new public service pay agreement with the Government while payments due under the existing accord are still to be paid.

Christie maintained in his address to the conference on Wednesday that the Government’s mindset was still in the era of austerity.

He said benefits for workers were standing still or going backwards.

Christie said he expected talks on a new public service agreement to get under way later this month or in May.

There was “no sense” the Government side had been or is willing to engage to ensure the provisions of public sector agreements are to be addressed in a timely manner, he said.

He said the current agreement contains a provision for local bargaining negotiations that allows employers and trade unions to negotiate additional changes in rates of pay by up to a maximum of 3 per cent of the basic pay cost.

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He said there have been “extraordinary delays across the public service”. Very few local deals have been done and, to his knowledge, no part of the public sector workforce has yet received these payments.

“How can it be credible for the Government to expect unions to go back to members to ask that they agree a new deal when so much of the previous two deals in our case remains outstanding to be paid?”

“There should be no consideration of entering any new public sector pay agreement until the end line is in sight on local bargaining.”

Christie also maintained that it was “as plain as a pikestaff that the Government has never moved on from the mindset of the recession”.

“They seem to have no comprehension of a need to incorporate into public sector agreements any measures that would tilt towards addressing the daily problems that workers face, be they housing, childcare, healthcare or any of the rest of our big issues.”

“The truth is that workers are only standing still or going backwards. For instance, in the budget for this year there was no indexing of tax bands and the energy credits were removed. A new deal will have to be a better deal,” he said.

Similarly, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland general congress in Co Kilkenny heard the union will not participate in further pay talks until the remaining 3 per cent of the previous agreement is paid.

An emergency motion due to be heard on Thursday will say second-level teachers will not comply with the new senior cycle redevelopment programme until they are paid the 3 per cent.

“The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform seems to be putting a hold on that. That’s not normal industrial relations.

“When you agree something with a parent department (Education) another department shouldn’t be holding things up. Our members did this in good faith. They’re prepared to do the work, therefore they deserve their pay,” Michael Gillespie, general secretary of the TUI, told The Irish Times on Wednesday.

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton is due to address the congress on Tuesday.

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