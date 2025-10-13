‘Discrimination at its worst’: Sessions for autistic people stopped over noise complaint

Meath County Council has launched an investigation after a decision was made to stop communication classes for autistic people following a noise complaint.

A parent whose child attends the one-to-one lessons at a building containing Enfield community and enterprise hub and the town library, which is operated by the council, described the move as “discrimination”.

Colleen Mannion, teacher and founder of All Ability Learning Ireland, has been renting a space in the hub since the end of May for the rapid prompting method (RPM) classes which she delivers to seven people on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

RPM uses a system of prompts, letter boards and keyboards to help autistic people, especially those who are non-verbal or have minimal speech, learn to communicate by spelling.

Ms Mannion strongly refutes the suggestion that there was a lot of noise coming from the class on any given day.

She says she became aware of a noise complaint just over a week ago and took immediate action to address it.

“I wrote a general letter to everyone explaining what the classes were about and that sometimes vocalisation did occur,” she said.

“I asked them for patience while we established our routine and to contact me straight away if they were bothered by any noise. I hand-delivered the letters to other users and left letters on tables in the library.”

She said she was told last Wednesday that, due to the complaint, the classes would no longer be accommodated at the hub from the end of the month and that the contract would not be renewed.

A community centre was asked if it had space for the class, but it is undergoing a remodelling that will not be finished until January, she said.

“There was also a suggestion to go to the nearby special needs school, which totally shocked me. It is discrimination at its worst,” she said.

“There is a sensory table in the library, but yet I can’t hold classes for individuals with autism.”

The situation is “disheartening and heartbreaking”, she said, adding that she teaches at centres across the country that have “welcomed us with open arms”.

“This is seclusion, not inclusion, and a jump backwards for people with autism.”

Ellen Rochford and her son Finn, who has autism and has been attending one-to-one classes to help with his communication

Ellen Rochford, whose nine-year old son Finn attends the class, said the move is discriminating. Finn is non-verbal and was responding well to the lesson plans, Ms Rochford said.

“I was in disbelief at first. Then it felt like segregation,” she said.

“We have spent the last nine years teaching Finn to participate in his community with success. We want to make his life as open as possible,” she said.

Ms Rochford said parents of children with autism are conditioned to feel “lucky” when they receive access to services. “Sometimes, it is not good enough to accept the crumbs we are given. We have to push back, and this time we are pushing back and calling this out,” she said.

In a statement on social media, advocacy group Enfield Autism Friendly Town said it is aware of “upset caused by a recent interaction between members of our community and Enfield library”.

It said its committee is in touch with both parties and is making “every effort” to achieve a positive outcome that prioritises inclusion and accessibility.

Meath County Council said it is “aware of the complaint and is currently investigating it”.