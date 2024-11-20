Students deserve a reformed Leaving Cert that prepares them for the modern world

Our current examination system is heavily reliant on final exams and has long been critiqued for its limited scope in assessing students’ full range of abilities. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Our education system is at a crossroads – and the introduction of additional components of assessment to senior cycle at second level could be the transformative step we need. This innovative approach promises to bring a host of benefits that could reshape the future of learning for students.

At its core, these components of assessment refer to a complementary evaluation method that goes beyond the traditional Leaving Cert written exam to include continuous assessment, project work and other forms of practical evaluation.

Our current examination system is heavily reliant on final exams and has long been critiqued for its limited scope in assessing students’ full range of abilities. This one-dimensional approach has failed to capture the nuanced skills and knowledge students acquire throughout the school year.

One of the most significant benefits of these broader assessments is their potential to reduce pressure and anxiety associated with final exams. The high-stakes nature of written exams places an immense burden on students, leading to stress and sometimes mental health issues. Continuous assessment allows for a more consistent measure of a student’s performance as it evaluates their work over an extended period.

Moreover, these forms of additional components of assessment encourage the development of a broader set of skills that are essential for the modern world.

Traditional exams tend to focus on rote learning and the ability to regurgitate information under time constraints. In contrast, additional assessment components emphasise critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and collaboration.

These skills are crucial for students’ future success in higher education and the workforce. By incorporating project work, group assignments and practical tasks into the assessment process, schools can better prepare students for real-world challenges.

Consultations with students, teachers, parents and the wider school community are essential to ensure that the new system meets the needs of all stakeholders. This collaborative approach is the key to developing an assessment framework that is fair, inclusive and effective.

The central role the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) plays in advancing this work cannot be underestimated. I believe it is imperative that we continue to support and allow the council the space to complete its mandate.

One of the more complex issues we face when implementing senior cycle reform is how these additional components of assessment will vary from subject to subject. In English, for example, students might be evaluated based on their written assignments, oral presentations and research in addition to traditional written exams. This multifaceted approach can highlight a student’s communication skills, creativity and analytical abilities more effectively than a single exam.

In maths, continuous assessment could involve problem-solving tasks, project work and practical applications of mathematical concepts. This approach would allow students to demonstrate their understanding and application of mathematical principles in various contexts, rather than just their ability to solve problems under exam conditions. Similarly, in science students could be assessed on laboratory work, research projects and group experiments, fostering a deeper understanding of scientific inquiry and experimentation.

These concepts are not new. Project work is already part of some subjects in senior cycle. In tertiary education, this type of assessment has been successfully used for years. We are not reinventing the wheel here – we are modernising our system.

These planned changes align with broader educational reforms taking place globally. Countries such as Finland, Singapore and Canada have successfully integrated continuous assessment into their education systems, resulting in improved student outcomes and higher levels of engagement. Ireland can learn from these examples and tailor its approach to suit the unique needs of its students.

Critics of additional assessment components often argue that it will be challenging to implement uniformly across all schools and that it requires significant resources and teacher training.

These concerns are valid but they are not insurmountable. The Department of Education has committed to providing the necessary support and resources to schools to ensure a smooth transition. The formation of Oide, which supports the professional learning of teachers, will seek to ensure the mistakes made during the implementation of the Junior Cycle are not repeated. I believe we must dramatically increase investment in educational infrastructure and technology to facilitate the integration of diverse assessment methods.

The benefits of additional components of assessment far outweigh the challenges. By adopting a more student-centred approach to evaluation we can create a more equitable and supportive education system. This will not only enhance students’ learning experiences but also better prepare them for the demands of the 21st century.

It is crucial for all stakeholders to collaborate and support the transition towards a more comprehensive and inclusive assessment framework. The future of Ireland’s education system depends on its ability to adapt and innovate.

We should not be deterred from reforms because we are faced with the hard questions; we must seek solutions. To succeed in the system at present, for many, requires access to grinds that carry a heavy price tag. Is this really a system that works? The system at present is equal, but it is not equitable. Integrity can be maintained while also being bold and innovative. Let’s not drag our heels.

Jack McGinn is president of the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU). He is a member of the senior-cycle reform partners’ forum and sits on the NCCA’s council