I want to upskill but can’t do a full-time course. Are there grants for part-time study?

Fee contribution grants, administered by Susi, are now available to eligible students for 62 approved part-time undergraduate courses in the State. Photograph: iStock

I’m working in a “sunset industry”. In other words, the future is uncertain and I’m not sure how employable I’ll be soon. I’d like to upskill, but can’t afford to give up my job so studying part-time makes most sense. Courses are expensive: can I avail of any grants to support my studies?

Funding for eligible part-time undergraduate students was introduced for the first time last summer. Fee contribution grants, administered by Susi, are now available to eligible students for 62 approved part-time undergraduate courses in the State. Susi pays the fee contribution directly to the student’s college.

Another option for affordable upskilling includes Springboard+. This is a Government initiative offering free and heavily subsidised courses at certificate, degree and masters level, so there’s no need for grants. These courses are in areas where there are skills gaps, such as ICT, engineering, green skills, manufacturing and construction, among others. Many are part-time.

But, back to Susi grants for part-time students: the value of funding varies depending on the volume of study. To be eligible for a fee contribution, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Nationality: the student must be an Irish, EU, EEA, UK or Swiss national or have a specific immigration status or leave to remain with permission from the Department of Justice.

Income: the total reckonable household income must fall below a specific income threshold. Full details are available on Susi.ie.

It is worth noting that the income calculated for grant assessment purposes depends on whether a student is classed as a dependent, mature dependent or independent student.

If a student is under-23 on January 1st of the year of their first point of entry to further or higher education, they are a dependent student. If a student is over-23 and resides with their parents or guardians, they are a mature dependent student. The income of the student plus the income of their parents/legal guardians is included in the income calculation for dependent and mature dependent students.

If a student is over-23 and resides independently from October of the year prior, they are an independent student and their income along with the income of their spouse, civil partner or cohabitant as applicable is included in the income calculation.

For the academic year 2025/26, applications will be assessed on the gross income from all sources for the period January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024. Gross income includes all income before any deductions such as income tax or PRSI.

Previous education: the student must be progressing in their education by attending an approved course that leads to a higher level of qualification than any they may already hold; that is at a higher level than any course they may have previously attended; in which they are progressing in their studies and not repeating any part of a course, except in exceptional circumstances.