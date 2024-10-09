Junior Cycle results out today as percentage scoring highest mark falls in most subjects

On Wednesday, 72,828 candidates will receive their results, up 3 per cent on last year, the first in which candidate numbers exceeded 70,000. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Almost 73,000 students will receive their Junior Cycle results on Wednesday, a week earlier than they were issued last year.

A breakdown of results show the percentage of those scoring the highest “distinction” mark had fallen in most subject papers.

Last year, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) defended the low proportion of top grades on the basis they are limited to “exceptional students only”.

A breakdown of this year’s results shows the proportion of students earning a the top grade “distinction” – meaning a 90-100 per cent exam score – was between 2.6 (English A) and 7.9 (Italian), though the average across 25 papers is about 4 per cent. Last year the rate was between 2 and 4 per cent.

READ MORE

On Wednesday, 72,828 candidates will receive their results, up 3 per cent on last year, the first in which candidate numbers exceeded 70,000.

“A combination of an increase in the number of teachers marking the examinations and the use of online marking in almost all Junior Cycle subjects has seen the Junior Cycle results issue date return to a more normal time frame,” the State Exams Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday.

“The issue date of 9th October is a full week earlier than last year.”

Of the results being issued on Wednesday, 94 per cent were either fully or partially marked using the SEC’s online marking system.

School authorities can access the results in digital format through the SEC’s Schools Portal on Wednesday morning and can arrange for printed statements.

Donal Cremin, president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), said the Junior Cycle results marked a milestone for young students and were useful in helping them select senior level subjects.

According to the most recent Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) PISA report, 15-year-olds in Ireland rank first of 37 countries for reading literacy, the ASTI noted. Ireland ranks seventh for performance in maths and eighth in science.

However, the Association added that Ireland remains at the bottom of the league for investment.

“I encourage all of you to celebrate in a safe manner. If you are celebrating with your friends, make sure your parents and guardians are involved in your plans,” Mr Cremin said ahead of the results.