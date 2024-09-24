Career path: How to build a career in the construction industry

The construction industry offers a wide range of career opportunities, making it a significant sector for employment in Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images

When you think of construction, the first image that springs to mind are hard hats, dirty denim and high-vis jackets. While that is definitely what a lot of building sites look like, careers and study options within the realm of construction are actually a lot more varied than one might think.

And, according to those working within the sector, so too are the possible educational pathways and entry routes.

Though you may not think it, there are traditional academic routes into construction. These tend to be “more advanced roles” in the industry, according to Conor Greham, head of learning and development at the Construction Industry Federation (CIF),

They tend to be areas such as civil engineering, architecture, and quantity surveying.

“There are bachelor degree programmes as well as your diplomas in these. These programmes tend to have practical components to them too,” he added.

But the points for these courses can be quite high. Studying architecture in UCD in 2023, for example, required 567 CAO points, while civil engineering at Galway University in the same year required 512 points.

But thankfully, these are not the only entry routes to jobs in these sectors. Mr Greham said construction is an area introduced to students at secondary level, and many then opt for an apprenticeship.

“What happens there is students are exposed to the likes of technical graphics, construction studies, woodwork etc. That’s their first exposure and for those who are inclined to go down that route, the apprenticeship is an excellent pathway,” he said.

“It depends on the apprenticeship, but that tends to be four days on site and one day in the classroom.”

Apprenticeships are available in a variety of fields, he said, such as plastering, bricklaying, and electrician. But several newer apprenticeships have been introduced in this field in recent years, Mr Greham said.

The National Association of Scaffolding and Access Contractors in collaboration with Laois and Offaly Education Training Board developed a scaffolding apprenticeship programme which is run in Mount Lucas National Construction Training Centre.

The apprenticeship is a two-year apprenticeship at Level 5 on the National Framework of Qualifications.

“It provides comprehensive skills and understanding of the mechanics of scaffold, the different forces acting on scaffold structures and incorporates specialist skills to ensure that apprentices are fully competent,” Mr Greham said.

“Advances in scaffolding and access systems, as well as improved health and safety measures, prompted the establishment of the apprentice scheme, and the first cohort of apprentices graduated in May. Employers have reported that the apprentices have developed confidence and skills in performing their on-site tasks and are very pleased with the programme.”

A level six, three-year apprenticeship in roofing is expected to take its first registrations in the final quarter of this year. The apprenticeship is in development with Ballyfermot Training Centre and the City of Dublin Education and Training Board.

Mr Greham said the past year has been “particularly exciting for the construction industry, especially from an educational standpoint”.

“At the forefront of these advancements is the recently launched civil engineering apprenticeship by ATU Sligo, supported by CIF,” he said.

The apprenticeship was launched in November 2023 and is set for expansion into other technological universities.

“This programme exemplifies our commitment to fostering a new generation of skilled professionals through innovative educational pathways,” he added.

There is also a quantity survey apprenticeship, which has been developed by CIF and the Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland with ATU, and is expected to have its first intake of students in September 2025.

“This pivotal shift towards apprenticeship-style training for traditionally academic roles signifies a broader change in how we approach education and skill development in the construction industry,” Mr Greham said.

Mr Greham said it’s important to have multiple entry routes because the “total academic route is not for everybody”.

“That may be a barrier to someone getting qualifications. The likes of civil engineering is a hands-on role, it’s not totally academic. There’s a lot of on-site to it. We’re trying to drive opportunity in the industry through multiple pathways,” he said.

Just like every other aspect of the world, construction has also changed with technological advances.

Though there remain stereotypes about the industry, such as it being male-dominated or requiring a certain physique, there are also other opportunities for prospective employees even if they do not fit into what they perceive to be those more traditional roles.

There are now modern methods of construction, increasing the career opportunities available to the public.

“Advanced technology really tries to improve efficiency and sustainability in the sector. These offer a wide range of career opportunities which may not have been realised in previous times,” he said.

“From architectural technologist to construction engineer, project management, sustainability and digital modelling. So you can say to people leaving school, you may not want to be an electrician or a crane driver, but you can work in the construction industry because you’re a specialist in IT and digital modelling is your skillset.”

Mr Greham said another pathway is the access to apprenticeship programme. This is a 12-week, full-time programme and is delivered on the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) Moylish campus, Limerick (Midwest) and the TUS Athlone Campus, in Co Westmeath.

“This gives students the opportunity to sample a range of apprenticeships: Electrical, Mechanics, Fitting, Welding, Carpentry & Joinery, Plumbing and Brick & Stone And then they go off and do an apprenticeship in whatever one they find interests them,” he said.

Under the programme, participants are also given the opportunity to prepare their CV and interview skills, undertake two weeks’ work experience and obtain health and safety and safe pass certificates.

It is geared towards people from disadvantaged areas and there is a qualifying criteria to be met, such as being from an area of disadvantage, attending a Deis school and having a household income of below €45,790, among others.

But according to Mr Greham, working in the construction industry presents great opportunities for those who are interested.

Employment prospects for tradesmen is particularly high in Ireland at the moment, due to high demand and skills shortages, making a career in this area particularly alluring.

According to Mr Greham, they are also universal skills, meaning “you can travel the world once you have one of these skills”.

But adding to this, there are also pathways for advancement. According to Mr Greham, learning to become a scaffolder doesn’t mean you would be required to stay in that role forever, with the training here likely leading to an individual becoming a project manager, for example.

“The wet trades, there is a big requirement for electricians, plasterers, plumbers, quantity surveyors; they’re all the areas where we’re really struggling to find people [to fill job openings],” he said.

“They’re the initial areas where you start off. People in senior level will have worked their way up from those roles. If you want a career progression there is always that opportunity.”