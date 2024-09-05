Calls for curriculum review after publisher pulls text on Irish family ‘stereotype’

The book gave two examples of representative Irish families, one of whom ate potatoes, bacon and cabbage each day and stated they did not mix with other religions because they would be a 'bad influence'

A number of TDs are seeking a review of the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) programme for secondary schools after a publisher withdrew a book which portrayed a “traditional” Irish family in a way that was described as prejudiced and a crude caricature.

The book, Health and Wellbeing, gave two examples of representative Irish families. The first portrayed a family wearing Aran sweaters, with the children Irish dancing, eating potatoes, bacon and cabbage each day, and stated that they played no foreign sports, played Irish music, never travelled abroad and did not mix with other religions because they would be a “bad influence” on them.

This family was compared to a second family, which was multicultural, travelled abroad a lot because it was a good way to learn about other cultures and societies.

The depiction of the Irish family drew widespread criticism from politicians including Independents Mattie McGrath and Carol Nolan and Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan.

The publishers, the Educational Company of Ireland, have now withdrawn the chapter and have apologised for its inclusion and for any hurt cause.

In a statement it said the module, entitled “Looking at Difference”, was “designed to help students understand the importance of diversity in our lives, to introduce students to the Equal Status Acts and to highlight the types of discrimination they cover.

“Following the students’ introduction to the Equal Status Acts, the activity uses exaggeration and hyperbole to convey the nature and effects of inclusion and bias.

“On closer inspection, we now appreciate that our approach should have been different and accept that it has caused upset and anger, even though this was not our intention.”

A spokesman for Minister for Education Norma Foley said it was the responsibility of schools to select the resources it used to help follow the curriculum.

“Any concerns regarding material published in textbooks should be raised with the publisher themselves.”

Ms Nolan described the portrayal as malicious and said it said Irish identity and culture had become the source of “ridicule and scorn”.

Mr McGrath called on the Minister to clarify how a book “which misrepresents Irish families but does so in a prejudiced manner, was approved for publication in the first place.”

He continued: “The discriminatory depiction of a traditional Irish family in the SPHE book is disturbing and wrong. It risks shaping young minds with a biased agenda rather than fostering independent thought.

“Had it not been for the widespread anger and complaints from myself and others, students would have been exposed to this bigoted nonsense.”

Mr Flanagan said the depiction of the was “degrading offensive and insulting”.

The Fine Gael TD said: “I raised aspects of SPHE last year directly with Ms Foley. Curiously she told me she had no role in the matter which I find strange. I’m now pleased there’s a rethink but sadly only after a public backlash. Minister Foley needs to review the entire programme.”

Asked about the controversial chapter, Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she had not seen the chapter but added it sounded “problematic”.

“I recall seeing other texts as a student in England that portrayed a real anti-Irish sentiment. I think it’s very disappointing in 2024 to see a text that appears to condone some sort of stereotype. I’m glad to hear it’s being reviewed.”

The publishers said that the reason the chapter does not appear in the Irish version of the book is because the Irish edition is an earlier one, and the latest edition (in which this chapter appeared) has not been translated as yet.