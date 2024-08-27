How to budget for further education

Creating a realistic budget through proper planning can help students manage their expenses effectively. Photograph: iStockphoto

A constant struggle for students on top of any college fees is having to deal with adult costs — bills, rent, fuel, food and so forth — without the luxury of a full-time adult wage to cover them.

So how can you finance your lifestyle while also pursuing further education? Michael Murphy, principal of Mayo College of Further Education and Training, has several tips.

“Create a budget that includes tuition fees, accommodation costs, living expenses, and miscellaneous fees,” he says. “Understanding your financial obligations will help you manage your finances responsibly.

“Finding affordable accommodation in larger cities can be challenging. Consider options like shared housing with other students or commuting from nearby areas where rent is more affordable.

“Plan your living expenses carefully, including food, transportation, utilities, and leisure activities. Look for student discounts and budget-friendly options to stretch your budget further.

“Consider supplementing your income by exploring part-time work opportunities. Colleges often have job boards listing on-campus positions or local businesses seeking student employees.”

Okay, but what next? What are the actual supports out there for students as they navigate further education? First, he says, explore student grants from the likes of Susi, and also seek scholarships and bursaries.

“Begin by researching available student loans and grants tailored to your circumstances. Government schemes and financial aid programs can significantly ease the burden of fees.

“Many colleges, local businesses, Government bodies and sports organisations offer scholarships and bursaries. These financial aids are often awarded based on academic merit, financial need, or specific criteria related to your field of study.

“Some colleges offer additional financial support for students facing higher living costs in urban areas. Explore these opportunities to ease your financial burden.”

A spokeswoman for Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board’s (LOETB) adult guidance service says payments to support people in further education are based on individual circumstances and the type of program undertaken.

Susi provides one main form of grant support for those entering further education. This is available to attend programs at Level 5 and higher.

Susi maintenance grants are available to help students meet the costs of attending a plc course. Applicants are assessed on several criteria including income, residency, nationality, previous education, progression, and approved courses.

There are a number of other possible financial supports for people who receive a social welfare payment. These include Back to Education Allowance; Vocational Training Opportunity Scheme payments; and traineeship allowances.

“The Back to Education Allowance provides income support for jobseekers and others in receipt of qualifying payments who take full-time courses of education at further education,” the spokeswoman says.

“The focus of the scheme is to assist people [to] improve their qualifications and as a result improve their access to sustainable employment. The further education option supports courses of study for an award up to and including QQI Level 6.

“Those on jobseeker’s payments must be over 21 years of age, or, if aged 18-20 years, must be out of formal education for two years. Those on other qualifying payments must be 18 years or over.

“To qualify you must be currently receiving a qualifying payment and be on this payment for a period of three months for further education. This payment only applies to full-time education options.”

She points out that a student cannot be in receipt of the Back to Education Allowance and a Susi grant. “It is important to consider which option is most suitable,” she adds.

The Vocational Training Opportunity Scheme is run by the local ETBs and is aimed at unemployed people returning to education. You can apply for the scheme if you are more than 21 years of age, unemployed, and have been getting certain social welfare payments for at least six months.

Elsewhere, a Further Education and Training (FET) allowance can be paid if you are on a course under Youthreach or a community training centre.

Youthreach is a programme aimed at early-school leavers where they can progress their education through further education and receive a training allowance.

It is a full-time programme, usually over two years, for people aged 15 to 20 who leave school early and are not working. It leads to awards typically at Level 3 and Level 4 on the NFQ.

Community training centres meanwhile are independent community-based organisations, which provide training and education for early school leavers, primarily aged between 16 and 21.

Examples of programmes offered include employability skills, personal and social employment skills, communications, personal effectiveness, teamwork, career planning, and literacy and numeracy support.

These are integrated with the vocational training modules. Courses are generally one year in duration and are full-time and lead to big awards on the NFQ at Levels 3 and Level 4.

“Payments such as Back to Education Allowance, FET training allowance, VTOS Training Allowance, Youthreach training allowance and Susi grants are allowed as deductions of the means test,” the spokeswoman said.

“If you are in receipt of these payments they are not counted as part of the means test for the National Childcare Scheme.”

Elsewhere, people in receipt of certain social welfare payments may be eligible to participate in a traineeship. These lead to an award at NFQ Levels 4-6, or equivalent, and are last six to 20 months.

A traineeship combines learning in the classroom and experience in the workplace to improve employment outcomes for participants and increase retention and productivity in a given sector.

Eligible people must also be resident in the State and hold a valid PPS number. Those in receipt of certain social welfare payments are eligible to retain their payment while participating in a traineeship.

Another option is a Local Training Initiative Programme, which is a project-based training and work experience programme carried out in the local community run by local community groups.

The programme is designed for unemployed people, primarily those aged 18-35 who are experiencing difficulty in gaining entry to the labour market.

They support many organisations engaged in a wide range of initiatives including genealogy, environmental, heritage, tourism, theatre, sports, and coaching. Some projects are targeted at specific groups in society.

Training on these programmes leads to accreditation at levels on the NFQ at Levels 3-5. Courses are full-time and delivered all year round.

An option upon completion of an ETB programme is the apprenticeship route, the spokeswoman for LOETB’s adult guidance service points out. It may be two to four years’ in duration, but this route offers the opportunity to earn as you learn.

“There are the traditional craft apprenticeships and, since 2016, there are new degree apprenticeships such as business, data analytics, sales, and logistics,” she says.

“A Level 5 in computer networks with software for example can lead to apprenticeships in software development, computer networking or cybersecurity.”

There are also “specific skills training courses”. These typically take place over six months full-time, and are designed to meet the needs of industry across a range of sectors leading to accreditation at Levels 4-6 on the NFQ.

Meanwhile, a potential barrier to education can be childcare. The National Childcare Scheme can help with this.

It provides subsidies to help parents meet the cost of early learning and care (aged 0-6) and school-age childcare.

The universal subsidy is available to all families with children aged between 24 weeks and 15 years of age, while the income-assessed subsidy is available to families where the net family income is less than €60,000 per year.