Flute teacher who claimed State was paying for unused class hours alleges penalisation

Flute teacher Hugh Rance claimed that he and some of his colleagues had been paid for an “enormous number” of teaching hours with student vacancies over the past five years. Photo: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

A music teacher who claims that a State-funded music school has been wasting public money by paying him and his colleagues for lessons it had no students to attend has now accused an education and training board of penalising him for whistleblowing by assigning him no new students and threatening disciplinary action.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on Monday, Bantry flute teacher Hugh Rance, a veteran employee of the Cork Education and Training Board School of Music, claimed that he and some of his colleagues had been paid for an “enormous number” of teaching hours with student vacancies over the past five years.

He maintained the problem had been building up since 2011, when responsibility for recruiting new students passed from the music teachers themselves to staff at Cork ETB School of Music’s main office.

He told the Commission he calculated that his own teaching hours were 63 per cent vacant, costing the State in the region of €50,000 a year – calling it a “waste and misuse of public funds” and “gross mismanagement”.

Mr Rance said that having discussed the matter with his colleagues in October 2023, he discovered that 18 music teachers at the school had “excess vacant hours for a number of years” – their rates of unutilised teaching hours ranging from 35 per cent to 70 per cent in one case.

Mr Rance said he “naively believed” the matter would be addressed by senior management in the ETB when he raised it and that its chief executive, Denis Leamy, would take an interest in the matter when it was brought to him.

Mr Rance has denied a suggestion that he bears a “personal vendetta” against the school principal, Carol Daly – and insists he just wants to see the school “back on track”.

The tribunal heard that Mr Rance made a series of communications to members of the Cork ETB management, including Mr Leamy, referring to unutilised hours and various other matters in September and October 2023. The ETB disputes that these amounted to protected disclosures and denies any penalisation.

He also alleged that from the point he made protected disclosures, other music teachers were assigned new students and “helped in getting new students” while he was provided with none, which he argued amounted to “discrimination on the basis of protected disclosures”.

Mr Rance has further alleged that the Cork ETB chief executive, Denis Leamy, subjected him to “harassment” in a series of letters criticising him “for making my protected disclosures and raising issues”.

Earlier, the ETB’s solicitor Shane Crossan had told the WRC: “We’re here today for a pretty small issue which has grown to a pretty big issue.” He said there had been “teething issues” at the start of the academic year in September 2023 with a new cloud-based rostering system which required music teachers to check online regularly to see whether they had been assigned new students.

Mr Rance had missed a lesson with a new pupil in September that year, with a dispute between the parties over whether the schedule had been updated or Mr Rance had failed to check it. The tribunal was told that after the missed lesson, Mr Rance wrote to the principal arguing that the new rostering arrangements were not in compliance with an amendment to the Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994 because they failed to provide 24 hours’ notice of changes to working hours.

This was the basis for a secondary complaint brought by Mr Rance under the legislation, which is denied by Cork ETB, as it argues that Mr Rance is contracted to work a fixed pattern of hours.

Cork ETB is expected to present evidence later in proceedings.

Adjudicator Patsy Doyle said she would adjourn the matter yesterday evening, with Mr Rance’s cross-examination on the Protected Disclosures Act 2014 penalisation claim expected to take place at a later date.