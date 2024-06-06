Junior and Leaving Cert: Reaction to day two of State exams

* Leaving Cert students sat Engineering at 9.30am and face English paper two at 2pm.
* Junior Cycle students had Irish at 9.30am and geography at 1.30pm
First look: Leaving Cert engineering papers
The Leaving Cert engineering papers - higher and ordinary - are now online. You can check them out below:
Leaving Cert engineering, higher level:
Leaving Cert engineering, ordinary level:
First look: Junior Cycle Irish exams
Irish for Junior Cycle is divided into a more challenging “T1″ exam for Gaeltacht and Irish-medium schools, and “T2″ for English-medium schools.
The T2 papers are now available online:
Junior Cycle Irish (T2) higher level
Junior Cycle Irish (T2) ordinary level
Joanna Donnelly: ‘I read my chemistry book for fun on off-days’
With all this talk of exam weather, who better to ask about their Leaving Cert memories than Met Éireann’s Joanna Donnelly.
My colleague Jen Hogan spoke to her about her favourite and most challenging subjects.
We liked this tribute she paid to one of her teachers:
“Ms Johnson, my maths teacher, was and is a wonderful woman. She went above and beyond, taking time out of her free days to work with me and my classmate in honours maths to make sure we were prepared. She also took an interest in my welfare generally, looking beyond the academic and nurturing me as a person as well as a student.”
And they’re off... Day two of exams under way
Students were, by and large, happy leaving exam halls on Wednesday, although Junior Cycle students faced some challenging questions in their English paper.
For Leaving Certs facing into English paper two in the afternoon, we’ve some last-minute tips courtesy of Conor Murphy, an English teacher at Skibbereen Community College:
- Ignore poet predictions. The poetry question is worth 50 marks, the main text (usually Shakespeare) is 60 marks and the comparative 70. Keep this in mind when you study.
- Narrow down the quotes you are learning off. Instead of having hundreds for the main text, look for a quote that will work for numerous elements. Look at a quote like the famous “get thee to a nunnery”. How many elements can this be used for? Hamlet, Ophelia, treatment of women, lust. This is why the quote is so often (over) used. Use this exercise as a way of revising Hamlet.
- Similarly for the comparative, narrow down the scenes you are studying to scenes that can be used when talking about at least two of the comparative modes. Obviously these will include the opening and closing of the text. When you have these narrowed down, zoom in on specific elements (dialogue, images, stage directions). These are your specific pieces of evidence needed to illustrate your essays.
- In general, test yourself on the various aspects of the course. Pick a topic and write down what you know, under headings. Use this as a way of revising and finding out what you need to study.