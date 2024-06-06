Junior and Leaving Cert: Reaction to day two of State exams

* Leaving Cert students sat Engineering at 9.30am and face English paper two at 2pm.

* Junior Cycle students had Irish at 9.30am and geography at 1.30pm

* “I thought my legs would turn to jelly”: Yesterday was a nerve-jangling experience for many Leaving Certs who had never sat a State exam before

* ‘Help them focus on the next challenge’: Exam survival guide for parents by Brian Mooney

First look: Leaving Cert engineering papers

The Leaving Cert engineering papers - higher and ordinary - are now online. You can check them out below:

Leaving Cert engineering, higher level:

Leaving Cert engineering, ordinary level:

First look: Junior Cycle Irish exams

Irish for Junior Cycle is divided into a more challenging “T1″ exam for Gaeltacht and Irish-medium schools, and “T2″ for English-medium schools.

The T2 papers are now available online:

Junior Cycle Irish (T2) higher level

Junior Cycle Irish (T2) ordinary level

Joanna Donnelly, author of From Malin Head to Mizen Head, A Journey Around the Sea Area Forecast, pictured in Howth, Co. Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Joanna Donnelly: ‘I read my chemistry book for fun on off-days’

With all this talk of exam weather, who better to ask about their Leaving Cert memories than Met Éireann’s Joanna Donnelly.

My colleague Jen Hogan spoke to her about her favourite and most challenging subjects.

We liked this tribute she paid to one of her teachers:

“Ms Johnson, my maths teacher, was and is a wonderful woman. She went above and beyond, taking time out of her free days to work with me and my classmate in honours maths to make sure we were prepared. She also took an interest in my welfare generally, looking beyond the academic and nurturing me as a person as well as a student.”

You can read the full piece here.

Leaving Cert students Sarah Daly, Kelsey Scully and Sophie Williams discuss their exams at Trinity Comprehensive School, Ballymun, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

And they’re off... Day two of exams under way

Students were, by and large, happy leaving exam halls on Wednesday, although Junior Cycle students faced some challenging questions in their English paper.

For Leaving Certs facing into English paper two in the afternoon, we’ve some last-minute tips courtesy of Conor Murphy, an English teacher at Skibbereen Community College: