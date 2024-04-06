Higher Options career talks: agriculture

Higher Options: Careers in Agriculture

”I think the prospects for anybody who studies agriculture are really strong going into the future,” says Gerry Looby, strategy and development manager at UCD.

“One of the great things about studying agriculture is that it’s a broad-based programme, and even after you’ve studied there are a lot of different career options that open up to you,” says Looby, before offering up the example of his own career path which saw him enter the technology and consulting industries after studying agriculture.

For students concerned about the long-term viability of a career within the industry given the concerted push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Looby says change can also create opportunities.

“A lot of the change will come about as improvements in production methods, so having a good grounding in the science of agriculture will really position students to be able to work in the industry,” he says.

As to what skills are most important for prospective students considering studying agriculture, he singles out a key trait: “The most important aptitude that you need is curiosity, the ability to ask questions.”

And for those worried about their aptitude for science, Looby says the majority of degrees will help bring students up to a comfortable level over the course of their first two years, ahead of the more challenging final course years.

The CAO is not the only option into a career in agriculture either: Fetac/Post-Leaving Cert courses are also an option.

“So, if you do a science-based course in Fetac, that can allow you to progress and enter into university courses. Open access is another option, for example, in UCD, you can study individual modules and if you achieve certain grades you can advance into first.”

Interview conducted in 2022