No megaphones or slow handclaps: why Norma Foley can expect easier ride at this year’s teachers’ conferences

Slow handclaps, megaphones and heckles are just some of the ways delegates have welcomed successive ministers of education to their annual Easter conferences over the years.

This year, though, it feels different.

For one, there is no looming threat of industrial action or burning row set to dominate.

In fact, all three teachers’ unions have just signed up to a 2½-year public sector pay deal worth about 10 per cent by a whopping margin of 80-85 per cent.

The deal, which has none of the hotly contested productivity measures which marked some previous agreements, looks set to guarantee industrial peace between now and June 2026.

Starting pay for primary teachers has climbed to over €41,000 and for post-primary teachers over €42,000 since last October, while the first in a series of pay rises in the form of a 2.25 per cent increase, backdated to January, is due shortly.

Yet there are clouds over proceedings in the form of what unions say is a teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

At second level, unions say there are hundreds of unfilled vacancies across the sector which are forcing schools to hire unqualified staff or narrow their subject choices for students.

At primary, difficulty finding substitute teachers is disrupting education and often leads to special education teachers being asked to plug gaps.

High accommodation and living costs, in particular, are regarded as the biggest factors behind the shortages, which are most acute in Dublin and other urban areas.

All three teachers’ unions will debate motions aimed at making teaching a more affordable profession to live and work, but it is difficult to see how any of them would make a significant impact if implemented.

At the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) congress in Derry, which began on Monday, one motion calls for an allowance – similar to the London weighting allowance – to compensate for higher living costs in cities.

The move is not supported by other unions who argue that it is a blunt measure which would prove difficult to implement in an equitable manner.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) meanwhile, will debate calls for Irish teachers returning from outside Europe to be awarded pay increases for their service abroad, as well as calls to shorten the duration of the two-year professional master of education qualification which can cost in the region of €15,000.

They might help but are hardly game-changing measures.

Minister for Education Norma Foley, meanwhile, can hardly be accused of standing idly by. Almost every lever at her disposal has been pulled: upskilling courses, boosting the proportion of student teachers in classrooms, encouraging retirees back into teaching, removing work restrictions for job-sharing teachers and those on a career break.

On paper, at least, there has been progress. There are 20 per cent more teachers qualifying compared to five years ago; there are a record 122,000 teachers registered with the Teaching Council; based on CAO application numbers, teaching remains a sought-after profession.

So, why are there still problems? For one, the Minister’s move to reduce class sizes to a historic low at primary level inadvertently intensified the problem. The creation of thousands of additional teaching posts for Ukrainian children and the special education sector has also tightened supply.

Other issues are outside her control, such as an economy at full employment where many sectors are short-staffed, as well as a housing crisis which is making it unaffordable for teachers to live in many urban areas. Many European countries are also experiencing shortages of teachers for similar reasons.

Potential solutions, such as affordable housing targeted at public sector workers, would likely take years and a wider shift in government policy.

It seems likely then that at conferences this week the Minister will point to progress made in recent years, along with pledges to take further steps.

While there won’t be standing ovations, it seems likely that Foley will be able to draw some comfort in not having to contend with megaphones or slow handclaps this year.