President of TU Dublin to step down after period of financial turbulence at university

The President of Technological University of Dublin, Prof David Fitzpatrick, has announced he is to step down from the role.

The move comes after a prolonged period of financial turbulence at the university, which was formed as the result of a merger of the Dublin Institute of Technology colleges at the start of 2019.

A number of administrative errors related to the financial governance of TU Dublin, which came to light in the middle of last year, combined with a drop in student numbers led to a substantial financial shortfall. The Higher Education Authority has been working with the institution to address the various issues.

Teaching staff at the university recently passed a number of motion of no confidence in Prof FitzPatrick and he had been considered to be under some pressure in recent months.

READ MORE

In an email sent to staff on Wednesday afternoon, he said he would be taking up a role with the University of Nottingham in the coming months, becoming Provost and CEO of the University of Nottingham Malaysia from June 1st next.

He said he had made the decision to leave TU Dublin last year.

He acknowledged the financial and governance issues, however, and said that “having put the key elements of a platform for growth in place, I also recognise that this is an appropriate time for new energy to take the reins”.

“In the time before I stand down, I’m committed to ensuring that we develop a financial recovery plan that will demonstrate a sound financial footing.”