North’s teachers to strike on five days over pay dispute

Pay dispute: The North's schools previously closed during strike action in February, and five more days of strikes are now planned. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Teaching unions in Northern Ireland have announced their members will hold strike action on five days in a long-running dispute over pay.

The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC), comprising the five recognised trade unions, said members would strike for 12 hours from midnight on November 29th.

In an escalation of their action, the NITC said teachers would also strike for four full days next spring on dates to be agreed.

Teachers, along with other public sector workers in Northern Ireland, have been involved in industrial action in recent months amid ongoing disputes about wages and conditions.

Members of the Ulster Teachers’ Union (UTU), the National Association of Schoolmasters and Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and National Education Union went on strike in February.

They were joined in further industrial action in April by the National Association of Head Teachers, which went on strike for the first time in its history in relation to pay, leading to the closure of most schools in Northern Ireland.

Pressure on public finances in Northern Ireland has meant it has not been possible to offer a pay award to public sector workers this year.

Jacquie White from the UTU, and chairwoman of the NITC, said: “Teachers and school leaders have been on action short of strike for more than a year, and there is no sign that the Department of Education or the Secretary of State [Chris Heaton-Harris] are in any rush to settle this dispute.

“It is high time they realised that our members are serious about seeking an urgent resolution to this untenable situation, and for that reason we are announcing five days of strike action.

“No teacher wants to take this action; however, we now feel that management side has left us with no other option,” she said.

Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT said the pay gap between teachers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK had reached “epic proportions”. – PA