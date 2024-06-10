An estimated 25,000 people in Northern Ireland experiencing hidden homelessness

Justin (23) became homeless after a family relationship breakdown and spent about 10 months sofa-surfing before finding accommodation at the Simon Community in Lisburn

An estimated 25,000 people in Northern Ireland are experiencing “hidden” homelessness, according to a report by homelessness charity the Simon Community.

The charity said the numbers showed the “true scale of the homelessness crisis” was “significantly under-reported”.

According to official statistics, around 55,000 people – including 4,500 children – are currently homeless in the North, but the Simon Community said the figure was “closer to 80,000″ and this would increase unless “drastic action” is taken.

“Hidden” homelessness is used to describe people who are homeless but who do not engage with statutory bodies or access public support and therefore do not show up on official statistics, for example because they are staying with family or friends, “sofa-surfing”, or sleeping in cars.

The report, Under the Radar: Unveiling Hidden Homelessness Across the Island of Ireland, was launched in Belfast on Monday.

Its findings were based on an all-island poll carried out by LucidTalk and Ireland Thinks commissioned by the Simon Community NI and Simon Communities of Ireland, with 1,050 people surveyed in Northern Ireland.

The data for the Republic of Ireland, which was launched last month, showed that approximately 24,000 households were experiencing hidden homelessness in that jurisdiction.

In the North, the research found the most common reason for hidden homelessness was the loss of a home from the private rental market, which it said was likely due to “surging costs” in the private rental market which was making rent unaffordable for those on lower incomes.

It also showed that more than three-quarters of those experiencing hidden homelessness did so for a period of six months or longer, and that people aged between 18-34 were most at risk.

This research shows that the need is even greater than we feared, with many thousands of additional people not accessing the support that should be available to them — Jim Dennison - Simon Community

The report said this was a result of the cost-of-living crisis as well as increases in interest rates and inflation, which had impacted on the affordability of housing.

Justin (23) became homeless after a family relationship breakdown and spent about 10 months sofa-surfing before finding accommodation at the Simon Community in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

“I used to walk around at night if I had nowhere to stay rather than sleep,” he said. “I would rely on drugs and drink to get into house parties just to sofa surf and have a place to stay.”

The chief executive of the Simon Community NI, Jim Dennison, said prevention was needed rather than short-term, emergency solutions, and housing supply must be made a priority in Stormont’s forthcoming Programme for Government.

The charity supports more than 500 people per day in Northern Ireland and Mr Dennison said it was currently “at capacity” in its temporary accommodation units.

“We already cannot keep up with the demand or provide the long-term accommodation options that people need,” he said.

“This research shows that the need is even greater than we feared, with many thousands of additional people not accessing the support that should be available to them.”

He said the “lack of accessible social housing and ridiculously expensive rents in the private rental sector are significant drivers of homelessness” and warned the impact of this “crisis” would only “deepen without a strong housing supply strategy being implemented urgently”.