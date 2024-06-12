Three arrested in connection with 1975 murder of RUC detective

Three men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 1975 killing of an RUC detective

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a RUC officer in Co Derry, and the attempted murder of a colleague almost 50 years ago.

Constable Robert John McPherson was killed after attending a report of suspicious activity at a post office in Dungiven, Co Derry, on July 26th, 1975. The Provisional IRA later claimed responsibility.

On Wednesday, gardaí arrested two men, aged 73 and 72, in Co Meath and Co Donegal, in connection with the incident.

The 72-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 73-year-old on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Mr McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer.

The arrests were made under a trade and co-operation agreement warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The men are expected to appear before the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s legacy investigation branch have also arrested a man (71) in the Dungiven area as part of the same investigation. He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The PSNI said it has been liaising closely with the Garda and that Wednesday’s arrests “demonstrate the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies”.

A decision to prosecute the three individuals was issued by the Public Prosecution Service prior to the commencement of the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on May 1st.