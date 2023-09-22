‘I’m looking forward to expanding on my experiences’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Aisling Devitt and I’m originally from Laois. I studied Biochemistry in Trinity College Dublin and following graduation, I joined EY’s supply chain and operations team in September 2021, as part of the consulting graduate programme.

What attracted you to the grad programme?

I really enjoyed my course, however, I knew I didn’t want to pursue a career in research. I’m a people person and started thinking about what was next for me while attending various careers presentations in college.

READ MORE

I applied for the summer internship to get a taster and see if it was right for me. Unfortunately, due to Covid pandemic my internship ended up being just 2 weeks. Though short, this was enough time to get a strong sense of the people & the culture at, and to decide that this was the right choice.

Of particular appeal to me was supply chain and operations who, among others, work with large manufacturing clients, including in life sciences. I jumped at the chance to be part of the team because it was the perfect opportunity to balance my people skills and scientific background, and I haven’t looked back.

What is the graduate programme like?

I have loved my time on the graduate programme. The team has been so welcoming and supportive, as has everyone in the firm. The consulting graduate programme provides the opportunity to work across multiple sectors and industries, something which is not always available through other programmes. I also really enjoy getting involved in work programmes outside of client work, where I get to meet people from many teams and across a variety of initiatives.

You get out what you put into the grad programme. I’ve learned so much and made great friends along the way.

How important is mentorship to you?

Mentorship is extremely important to me. I’m lucky enough to be surrounded by many talented and experienced people who have taken me under their wing and offered great advice and guidance over the past two years. I’m also fortunate enough to be involved with the consulting graduate induction team - so hopefully I can “pay it back” and offer some advice to our new grad intake, joining over the coming weeks

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time?

I’m looking forward to expanding on my experiences across clients and industries, continuing to build on my development and success over the last two years. There are so many opportunities and I’ve only scratched the surface.