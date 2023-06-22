Plan to ‘unblock’ more than 1,100 student apartments at UCD with State funding

Plans to “unblock” the construction of more than 1,100 student apartments at University College Dublin by providing State funding in return for affordable rents are at an advanced stage, according to Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris.

UCD shelved plans to build additional on-campus accommodation last year as the development was no longer “viable” due to inflation in construction costs.

Mr Simon Harris is due to bring proposals to Cabinet shortly aimed at progressing the development. It is likely to be similar in nature to a €32 million deal announced last December in which Maynooth University, Limerick University and the University of Galway received additional State funding for accommodation to be offered to students at “affordable” rents.

The balance of funding for the construction projects came directly from the universities.

Separately, higher education authorities have begun work which could result in the development or acquisition of thousands of student beds across five technological universities.

Many technological universities do not have on-campus student accommodation due, in part, to legal obstacles which have prevented them borrowing money.

In a statement, Mr Harris said the Government approved funding last November to support the technological university sector in the development of student accommodation strategies by determining current and future capacity and potential supply options at a national and regional level.

The campuses of the following technological universities and institutions will be included: Atlantic Technological University, South East Technological University, Munster Technological University, Technological University Dublin, Technological University of the Shannon, Institute of Art Design & technology and Dundalk Institute of Technology.

“The technological university sector is spread across five regions and the need for student accommodation in the regions is clear. It is important we establish the demand and the regional needs of the technological sector campuses,” Mr Harris said.

“This work aims to develop a range of accommodation options to increase supply for our students, including State supported purpose-built student accommodation.

“This work will be vital to advancing student accommodation in every area across the country. It could activate thousands of beds for students all across Ireland.”

He said the Higher Education Authority, together with the Department of Further and Higher Education, were working closely with the sector to establish and assess the demand for student accommodation in key regions aligned to the individual campus.

The work will focus on establishing a national and regional data picture on supply and demand projections for student accommodation. The study will also progress responses from the technological university sector to progress accommodation plans.

Minister Harris added: “This is a significant milestone in the development of new State supported policy on student accommodation. I would like to thank the Higher Education Authority and our technological sector for their ongoing collaboration to advance this work, which is a key priority for Government.

“I have met all our technological universities and it is clear there is a desire to start building, or acquiring, accommodation. This work will be a key enabler in unlocking these projects.”