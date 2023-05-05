Student Hub: The €15.90 wrap that proves Michael D Higgins has a point

Justine McCarthy: "Expect to see a new dish of the day on a menu near you very soon – the goose that laid the golden egg, basted and battered." Photograph: iStock

Welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest! In this issue, Justine McCarthy writes that the €15.90 chicken wrap that proves Michael D Higgins has a point; How much compensation would suffice for the Famine dead? Diarmuid Ferriter looks at the latest suggestion by Laura Trevelyan, the great-great-great-granddaughter of Charles Trevelyan, assistant secretary at the British Treasury from 1840-59, that her family might throw us a few quid to make amends for the Famine; Colm Keena asks why Elon Musk and Donald Trump jnr are so concerned by Ireland’s new hate crime legislation; Student Hub contributor and international student Parisa Zangeneh writes about her experience trying to replace a residency permit; Studying abroad is growing in popularity due to a combination of factors such as accommodation costs and lower entry requirements; Scríobhann Alan Titley faoi ‘na Glasraí agus na gluaisteáin’; Brianna Parkins writes about how men don’t help around the house; these stories and many more can be accessed below.

The €15.90 chicken wrap that proves Michael D Higgins has a point: Expect to see a new dish of the day on a menu near you very soon – the goose that laid the golden egg, basted and battered, writes Justine McCarthy.

Eileen Flynn tells of how taxi driver refused to bring her to halting site: Senator Eileen Flynn, a member of the Travelling community, has spoken of how a taxi driver refused to bring her to a halting site on Wednesday night.

Why are Elon Musk and Donald Trump jnr so concerned by Ireland’s new hate crime legislation?: The Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill will introduce new ‘hate crime’ offences and expand the categories of person protected in Irish law from incitement to hatred, writes Colm Keena.

READ MORE

International student queries fairness of replacement residency card fee: I woke up before sunrise a few weeks ago. I had to go to the Garda station again to pay a tithe of €300 to the State. However, this time, it would be for the second time during the same academic year, writes Parisa Zangeneh.

‘I rent a double room for €250 a month. It’s three times that in Dublin. I feel incredibly lucky’: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. This is an approach that Lorraine McKenna can endorse because, at 36, she is getting an opportunity that, she says, was denied to her in Ireland, writes Arlene Harris.

Na Glasraí agus gluaisteáin: Deir lucht tacsaí liom, daoine a bhfuil fios gach feasa acu agus tásc gach tairngreachta, gur fada leo an chéad toghchán eile. Is chuige atá siad go bhfuil an pobal nach pobal rothaíochta iad ag dúil le díoltas, a scríobhann Alan Titley.

Men, you don’t ‘help around the house’ if you live in it: My partner, like most modern men, wants to contribute equally to the house. He cooks and cleans without being asked. “How did you get him to do that?” people ask. The answer is, I don’t. I would not be with him if he didn’t, writes Brianna Parkins

‘Do I have to sit with people?’ — Covid graduates on the challenge of working in offices for the first time: For Lucy Holden, entering an office for the first time after Covid-19 restrictions presented challenges. Lockdowns forced her studies for her master’s degree and her first year in the workplace away from the bricks and mortar of real life and into an exclusively online existence, writes Colin Gleeson.

The worst party of the year celebrated the worst person in fashion. That is exactly as it should be: The worst party of the year happened on Monday night: The Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Gala. It’s the Oscars of fashion, apparently, writes Finn McRedmond.

Notion that Trevelyan family should throw us a few quid is a farce: The suggestion by Laura Trevelyan, the great-great-great-granddaughter of Charles Trevelyan, assistant secretary at the British Treasury from 1840-59, that her family might throw us a few quid to make amends for the Famine seems to belong to the realm of farce, writes Diarmaid Ferriter.

Donald Trump’s response to civil rape trial is to hurl insults at his accuser: When E Jean Carroll met her alleged rapist at the revolving doors of Bergdorf Goodman’s department store, the two exchanged greetings: “Hey, you’re that advice lady!” he said. “Hey, you’re that real estate tycoon!” she replied. He asked her to help him find a gift “for a girl”.

NUI seeks to distinguish itself as ‘research intensive’ as more universities come on stream: The National University of Ireland (NUI) is planning to present its constituent colleges as a federation of “research intensive universities” to distinguish them from recently-established universities.

Academic freedom the very touchstone of real and rigorous debate: Academic freedom is guaranteed to university academic staff in all western democracies and is seen as essential to a university’s mission of discovering new knowledge and teaching existing knowledge to students, writes William Reville.

Forgotten dead: The dozens of men executed by Ireland’s National Army: In Kilmainham Gaol near the archway to the Stone Breakers’ Yard, where the leaders of the Easter Rising were executed, is a plaque which many visitors do not notice, writes Ronan McGreevy.

The more hollow the crown, the more splendidly the jewels encrusting it must shine: The less substance there is to any political institution, the more it must play up its own mystique, writes Fintan O’Toole.