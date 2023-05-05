Eileen Flynn tells of how taxi driver refused to bring her to halting site

Senator Eileen Flynn, a member of the Travelling community, has spoken of how a taxi driver refused to bring her to a halting site on Wednesday night.

Ms Flynn, who was appointed to the Seanad by former taoiseach Micheál Martin to represent the Traveller community, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that even in 2023, and despite her role as a public representative, she still experiences racism and discrimination.

She has called for a State apology for how the Travelling community has “been treated our whole lives underneath the Irish laws and legislations that were put in place to keep us down as a community”.

During a Seanad debate on Thursday, she told her colleagues how the previous night she had hailed a taxi on St Stephen’s Green but the driver refused to enter a halting site in Ballyfermot.

She told the driver she would not pay as he had not brought her to her destination. When he threatened to call gardaí, she called 999 and the operator offered to stay on the line until she arrived at the location.

Senator Flynn said she was not naive and was aware that people in all walks of life had similar experiences, but instances like this had happened “once too often” to Travellers.

Take away food delivery companies also sometimes refused to deliver to halting sites, she said, and up to 10 years ago there had been occasions when ambulances refused to do so.

“I think [the treatment of Travellers] goes right back to the foundation of the State, the State discrimination under the Itinerant report of 1963 that’s laid out for Travellers. It’s shaped how we’ve been treated in today’s world,” she said.

“And basically, to be fair, there was no good piece of legislation put in place that would protect minority groups. We are a multicultural country in general, and we should be able to protect all of our people in the country, that includes members of the Traveller community.”

Ms Flynn said she was hopeful some Seanad amendments would be accepted to forthcoming hate crime legislation.

“We have to be able to tackle this, educate people around us. We talk about suicide rates within the Traveller community, obviously there’s going to be high suicide rates when people are constantly rejected, refused from society,” she said.

While describing her taxi experience during Wednesday’s Seanad debate, Ms Flynn said it led her to question whether she could ever be considered “good enough” in society.

“If I went on to be the president of Ireland, a top surgeon or whatever I may wish to be, no matter what or who I am, to many people I am still just a member of the Traveller community,” she said.

“I am still just a pikey and a knacker; somebody who came from absolutely nothing. I felt that right to the gut of my stomach last night.”

She said wanted to encourage people who found themselves in similar situations to call the gardaí, saying they were not wasting garda time or committing an offence.

“The person who is refusing to bring them home is committing the crime.”

Ms Flynn received supportive comments from a number of Seanad colleagues. Senator Niall Blaney said her treatment was “atrocious” and congratulated her for describing the experience during the debate.

Alan Cooley, president of the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation, said drivers had sometimes encountered negative experiences in halting sites with regard to non-payment but that did not necessarily justify Ms Flynn’s experience.

While he was unfamiliar with, and could not comment on, the specifics of her journey, he said generally it was a “tricky situation” for drivers judging individual fares.

“Of course it’s terrible that she wasn’t brought into [the halting site], that’s terrible,” he said, adding that he was sure it had been “a very bad experience”.

“I have heard so many bad experiences [for taxis], I can understand why the taxi driver didn’t take her in there but that doesn’t make it right either. But it’s a tricky situation at night time.”