NUI seeks to distinguish itself as ‘research intensive’ as more universities come on stream

The National University of Ireland (NUI) is planning to present its constituent colleges as a federation of “research intensive universities” to distinguish them from recently-established universities.

Five technological universities have been created in recent years following the amalgamation of the former institutes of technology.

The NUI, whose constituent universities include University College Cork, University College Dublin, University of Galway and Maynooth University, published its strategic plan for 2023 to 2027 on Thursday.

“The quality and prestige of NUI qualifications nationally and internationally remain a hallmark of the plan, but we also commit to presenting our universities as research intensive institutions that deliver significant social capital and have a tangible positive impact locally, nationally and globally,” the plan states.

The blueprint notes that the recent expansion in the number of universities in Ireland makes it “all the more important for each institution, including NUI, to maintain its distinctiveness”.

The NUI also announced the Denis Donoghue Award, an annual fund established in memory of the scholar and literary critic. It is funded by a bequest from his daughter, the novelist Emma Donoghue. The purpose of the award is to provide financial support to students from underrepresented groups in higher education in Ireland.

Individual awards of up to €5,000 will typically be given annually via anonymised lottery to three students who meet certain criteria, such as being a mature student, a learner with disability or from an ethnic minority, among others.

Emma Donoghue paid tribute to her “brilliant and hard-working father” who died two years ago, and how his journey in higher education was impacted by economic factors.

She said “economic obstacles, barriers and stones block the path of students who just want to learn and grow and find out what they can contribute to the world. So, to honour Denis’s name, I couldn’t be happier than to establish this NUI Denis Donoghue Award to help students like him today”.

Registrar of NUI, Dr Patrick O’Leary, said one NUI’s key strategic objectives is to develop supports for students from underrepresented communities and groups in higher education.

“We are delighted today to formally launch the NUI Denis Donoghue Award which encapsulates the great contribution that its namesake made on his students throughout his career. This award will continue Denis Donoghue’s lifelong focus on supporting and inspiring scholarship by directly supporting some of those NUI students that need it the most.”

The NUI’s strategic plan, meanwhile, sets the aims of supporting students to reach their potential at all levels; developing its capacity to support and promote the Irish language and culture; and embedding UN Sustainable Development Goals into its operations.

NUI chancellor Dr Maurice Manning said: “The development process for the strategy highlighted two strands of thought. Firstly, that NUI is an important institution that has played and will continue to play a significant role in our sector. Secondly, that opportunities exist for NUI to broaden our offering and further enhance our impact in the sector. These strands of thought are captured in the tagline of our strategic plan: ‘Deep roots, new horizons’.”